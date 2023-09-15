Millie Bobby Brown and Fiance Jake Bongiovi Look Smitten During NYC Outing

Instagram Celebrity

In photos making their rounds online, the 'Stranger Things' star and her 21-year-old beau are seen adorably smiling while looking affectionately at each other.

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown and her fiance Jake Bongiovi showed a loved-up display while out and about in New York City. The couple looked adorable and so in love with each other during their outing in the city.

In photos circulating online, the lovebirds were seen smiling while looking affectionately at each other as Millie headed to "Today" show. They also packed on PDA by walking hand-in-hand throughout the outing.

Millie wore a black and white tie-dyed midi dress with a mock turtleneck. The "Stranger Things" actress paired the look with a chic ponytail, a pair of sunglasses and white sandals. As for Jake, the son of Jon Bon Jovi dressed casually in a brown tee and distressed jeans. He rocked green sneakers and a navy ball cap to complete his style that day.

The "Enola Holmes" star and Jake started dating in 2021 before he popped the question in April. Recalling how they first met each other, Millie told The Sunday Times in August, "I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

The 19-year-old added that she knew right away that her 21-year-old beau is the one for her. "You can't pinpoint why, it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with," the "Godzilla Vs. Kong" star explained. "I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn't really have to do much thinking."

She also noted that her parents are fully supportive of their relationship. "They are super-happy," she revealed. "My parents adore him. [Jake and I] both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time. My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships."

