 

Millie Bobby Brown and Fiance Jake Bongiovi Look Smitten During NYC Outing

Millie Bobby Brown and Fiance Jake Bongiovi Look Smitten During NYC Outing
Instagram
Celebrity

In photos making their rounds online, the 'Stranger Things' star and her 21-year-old beau are seen adorably smiling while looking affectionately at each other.

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown and her fiance Jake Bongiovi showed a loved-up display while out and about in New York City. The couple looked adorable and so in love with each other during their outing in the city.

In photos circulating online, the lovebirds were seen smiling while looking affectionately at each other as Millie headed to "Today" show. They also packed on PDA by walking hand-in-hand throughout the outing.

Millie wore a black and white tie-dyed midi dress with a mock turtleneck. The "Stranger Things" actress paired the look with a chic ponytail, a pair of sunglasses and white sandals. As for Jake, the son of Jon Bon Jovi dressed casually in a brown tee and distressed jeans. He rocked green sneakers and a navy ball cap to complete his style that day.

  Editors' Pick

The "Enola Holmes" star and Jake started dating in 2021 before he popped the question in April. Recalling how they first met each other, Millie told The Sunday Times in August, "I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

The 19-year-old added that she knew right away that her 21-year-old beau is the one for her. "You can't pinpoint why, it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with," the "Godzilla Vs. Kong" star explained. "I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn't really have to do much thinking."

She also noted that her parents are fully supportive of their relationship. "They are super-happy," she revealed. "My parents adore him. [Jake and I] both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time. My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joe Manganiello Seen Hanging Out With Much-Younger Actress Amid Sofia Vergara Divorce

Snoop Dogg Can't Comprehend His Fear of Horses
Related Posts
Millie Bobby Brown 'Scared' as Fiance Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup

Millie Bobby Brown 'Scared' as Fiance Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi 'the One', Reveals Her Engagement Ring Belonged to Her Mom

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi 'the One', Reveals Her Engagement Ring Belonged to Her Mom

Millie Bobby Brown Counts 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Noah Schnapp as Her Only Friend in Showbusiness

Millie Bobby Brown Counts 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Noah Schnapp as Her Only Friend in Showbusiness

Millie Bobby Brown Gushes Over 'Exciting Time' in Her Life While Planning Wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown Gushes Over 'Exciting Time' in Her Life While Planning Wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Latest News
SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber
  • Sep 15, 2023

SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber

Kodak Black Packs on PDAs With Mystery Woman in New York City After VMAs Date
  • Sep 15, 2023

Kodak Black Packs on PDAs With Mystery Woman in New York City After VMAs Date

Miranda Kerr Dishes on Her Cravings Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy
  • Sep 15, 2023

Miranda Kerr Dishes on Her Cravings Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy

Millie Bobby Brown and Fiance Jake Bongiovi Look Smitten During NYC Outing
  • Sep 15, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown and Fiance Jake Bongiovi Look Smitten During NYC Outing

Katharine McPhee Still Reeling From the Tragic Death of Her Nanny
  • Sep 15, 2023

Katharine McPhee Still Reeling From the Tragic Death of Her Nanny

GloRilla Hilariously Reacts to Viral Video Featuring Her Speaking in Memphis Accent
  • Sep 15, 2023

GloRilla Hilariously Reacts to Viral Video Featuring Her Speaking in Memphis Accent

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Elon Musk's Baby Mama Grimes Slams His 'Chaotic Evil' Ex Amber Heard

Elon Musk's Baby Mama Grimes Slams His 'Chaotic Evil' Ex Amber Heard

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Seen With Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child Together

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Seen With Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child Together