 

Joe Manganiello Seen Hanging Out With Much-Younger Actress Amid Sofia Vergara Divorce

Joe Manganiello Seen Hanging Out With Much-Younger Actress Amid Sofia Vergara Divorce
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Magic Mike' actor is photographed spending some time together with Caitlin O'Connor, who is 13 years his junior, a few months after announcing his separation from the Columbian star.

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Joe Manganiello moving on from Sofia Vergara? The "Magic Mike" actor was photographed spending some time together with much-younger actress Caitlin O'Connor on Wednesday, September 12.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Joe was seen exiting Gold's Gym in Venice, California alongside Caitlin, who is 13 years his junior. The pair looked giddy and excited as they walked side-by-side while sporting their gym attires.

For the outing, the 46-year-old actor donned a white tank top, patterned shorts and sneakers. He additionally had a massive duffel bag in one hand, flexing his arm muscles. As for Caitlin, she opted for black textured leggings and a cropped blue quarter-zip that highlighted her toned tummy.

Joe was later seen getting into the driver's seat of his Cadillac SUV. The 33-year-old "Winning Time" actress then joined him, comfortably plopping herself in the passenger's seat.

  Editors' Pick

According to her IMDb bio, Caitlin had brief roles on TV shows, including "Two and a Half Men" and "Days of Our Lives". She was born in L.A. and raised in Uniontown, Pa. She attended UCLA as an English major with a theater minor.

The new sighting arrived a few months after Joe and Sofia announced in a joint statement that they went separate ways after seven years of marriage. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the "True Blood" actor and the "Modern Family" alum said back in July. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

A source revealed that the former couple had "been growing apart for a while now." The insider added, "[They] are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."

As for how Sofia copes with the divorce, another source claimed that the "America's Got Talent" judge is "spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner. Sofia was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he's been threatened by her success and joie de vivre."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sexyy Red Says She's 'Secure' After Fatal Shooting Near Her Music Video Set in Florida

Snoop Dogg Can't Comprehend His Fear of Horses
Related Posts
Joe Manganiello Seen in Public for the First Time Since Sofia Vergara Divorce Sans Wedding Ring

Joe Manganiello Seen in Public for the First Time Since Sofia Vergara Divorce Sans Wedding Ring

Joe Manganiello Mourns Death of Pal Paul Reubens Who 'Meant So Much' to Him

Joe Manganiello Mourns Death of Pal Paul Reubens Who 'Meant So Much' to Him

Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce From Sofia Vergara With Prenup in Place

Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce From Sofia Vergara With Prenup in Place

Joe Manganiello, James Gunn and More Pay Tribute to 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Joe Manganiello, James Gunn and More Pay Tribute to 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Latest News
Olly Alexander 'in Shock' at Being Honored With Wax Figure
  • Sep 15, 2023

Olly Alexander 'in Shock' at Being Honored With Wax Figure

'Big Mouth' Unveils Megan Thee Stallion's Guest-Starring Role in Season 7 Sneak Peek
  • Sep 15, 2023

'Big Mouth' Unveils Megan Thee Stallion's Guest-Starring Role in Season 7 Sneak Peek

Snoop Dogg Can't Comprehend His Fear of Horses
  • Sep 15, 2023

Snoop Dogg Can't Comprehend His Fear of Horses

Sia Stayed '3 years in Bed' Due to 'Severe' Depression Over Her Divorce
  • Sep 15, 2023

Sia Stayed '3 years in Bed' Due to 'Severe' Depression Over Her Divorce

Joe Manganiello Seen Hanging Out With Much-Younger Actress Amid Sofia Vergara Divorce
  • Sep 15, 2023

Joe Manganiello Seen Hanging Out With Much-Younger Actress Amid Sofia Vergara Divorce

Sexyy Red Says She's 'Secure' After Fatal Shooting Near Her Music Video Set in Florida
  • Sep 15, 2023

Sexyy Red Says She's 'Secure' After Fatal Shooting Near Her Music Video Set in Florida

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Elon Musk's Baby Mama Grimes Slams His 'Chaotic Evil' Ex Amber Heard

Elon Musk's Baby Mama Grimes Slams His 'Chaotic Evil' Ex Amber Heard

Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation

Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Seen With Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child Together

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Seen With Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child Together