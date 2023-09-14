Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles reportedly marked her birthday in a $20,000 a night villa on a private island. The "Crazy In Love" hitmaker - who shares 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her husband Jay-Z - turned 42 on September 4, and the next day she jetted off to The Brando resort in French Polynesia.

Bey "rented out a spot called Mermaid Bay", which is made up of 11 villas, according to TMZ. She and her party - adults and children included - reportedly arrived on September 5 and stayed until at least the 8th.

Source claim Beyonce and her husband stayed in the main resident, which is a four-bedroom villa costing $20,000 per night. The rest of the group stayed in the other villas, which each have one, two and three bedroom options.

Beyonce celebrated her actual birthday on the Inglewood, California stop of her "Renaissance Tour" as she performed a huge show at SoFi Stadium with big names like Katy Perry and Kate Hudson in the audience, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex also attended earlier in the week.

As an added treat, Diana Ross led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday to You" in her honour. Beyonce went on to thank the Motown legend for "opening the doors for me, adding, "Thank you so much, you are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross. I would not be me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice, your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening the doors for me."

Back in 2019, Beyonce sang "Happy Birthday" to Diana on her 75th birthday in Los Angeles, so the "Chain Reaction" hitmaker wanted to return the favour. She replied, "You sang Happy Birthday for me, so I wanted to sing it for you." Beyonce then said, "Give it up for The Queen."

