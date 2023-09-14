 

Paris Jackson's Stalker Faces Up to a Year in Prison Following Trespassing

An unnamed man who was recently arrested after breaking into her property in Los Angeles could be sentenced to a year behind bars if he is convicted in court.

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson's alleged stalker could be sentenced to a year in jail. The "Star" actress previously lodged a restraining order against an unnamed man after he allegedly scaled her fence and "looked through her windows," and though he was chased away by a friend of the "Let Down" singer, he was eventually arrested and charged with four misdemeanour offences, including two stalking charges.

The man is also charged with "loitering to commit a crime" and "harassment on social media," according to The Blast, and if convicted, he faces up to a year in jail and a maximum of $1,000 fine. The suspect is currently being held on $20,000 bail at Los Angeles' Men Central Jail.

In her restraining order filing, Paris made it clear she doesn't know the man but he started messaging her in late 2019 and was concerned his behaviour of trying to contact her has escalated. Two days after he climbed her fence, police took another report of a man who approached the 25-year-old star's front door, but she wasn't home on either occasion.

Back in 2018, Paris was awarded a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who showed up at a recording studio where she was working. He reportedly once waited 15 hours outside to meet her.

Court documents obtained by TMZ revealed that a friend of Paris' confronted the alleged stalker. When he asked why he was visiting the studio, he reportedly said, "What the f*** does it look like I'm doing here? I'm stalking your b****." And, he is also alleged to have said, "By midnight it will all be over ... the way it ends is with her or with a shotgun."

He had previously Tweeted Paris to say that they were "soul mates."

Paris was granted a temporary restraining order, with the man ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her and cut any type of communication.

