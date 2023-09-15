 

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

The 'Friend of Mine' singer is left fuming after a blog appears to call out the singer/dancer for seemingly sticking by her husband despite his alleged infidelity.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Price has come to Teyana Taylor's defense amid latest cheating allegations against the latter's husband Iman Shumpert. After a blog appeared to have called out the singer/dancer for seemingly sticking with the allegedly unfaithful basketball player, the gospel singer has furiously spoken up to support Teyana.

In a video posted on social media, the former backup singer didn't hide her anger as she said of Teyana, "She's not a sidepiece. She not a side h*e. She's a wife." She admitted, "I went through it but this is not about me. I'm sorry. I'm actually emotional. I literally just..I was venting to my husband because I was like I get so angry when I see this kind of thing."

Insisting that Teyana is right for fighting for her marriage, the 50-year-old continued, "We always talk about black needing to support black... They have a home. They own business together. If anything is worth fighting for, it is your family. Especially if it can be saved. She's a wife. They have a family."

"I just don't understand why wives get attacked so bad," she questioned. "And side b***hes get praised. I'm really angry for her. Why go after her? Why say she's dependent? Why say she's one of these dumb black women that's going to fight for men no matter what the hell they're doing?"

"Yes we're supposed to hold them accountable," the "Friend of Me" hitmaker said of how to deal with cheating men, before adding, "But we also supposed to fight for them."

The cheating rumors sparked after a brunette beauty shared a video in which she appeared to be wearing one of Iman's chains. In another video, fans were convinced they could hear the 33-year-old athlete's voice in the background.

The Neighborhood Talk then shared a photo of a tall male, who appeared to be the NBA star, in the bathroom with a group of scantily-clad women.

Following the allegations, the brunette bombshell who shared the first video spoke out to deny she was romantically involved with Iman. She said she's signed onto his record label and that their relationship is strictly about business.

She claimed the chain belonged to her and was not his, adding that each of his artists got the same ones. "That's MY CHAIN," she stated. "I'm not wearing his chain, we are just friends."

