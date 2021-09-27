Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Instagram Celebrity

According to Cobb County officials, the 'Friend of Mine' singer is now safe and sound with her family despite the ongoing investigation after she's reported missing following her health issue.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Price has finally spoken up about her disappearance. After being reported missing for the last few days, the "Friend of Mine" singer admitted that she "died" of COVID-19 in a new interview.

Speaking to TMZ on Sunday, September 26, the 48-year-old explained that she's been isolated and avoiding her family. During the interview, the gospel singer even divulged that she was declared medically dead at one point amid her COVID battle.

"At some point, they lost me," Kelly shared. "I woke up some days later -- a couple of days later and the first thing I remember is the team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it was." When she's asked to clarify, she responded, "I died."

Prior to her interview, Cobb County officials confirmed to The Sun that they were notified that "Kelly has returned." The Major told the publication, "She is with family but the investigation remains ongoing so I cannot provide further details at this time."

A day earlier, Kelly posted an update on her Instagram Story, hinting that she's doing alright. She reposted another person's Story that read, "Just spoke to @mskellyprice she is recovering with her supportive partner. She sounds strong. I hope this fabrication can stop and she is able to heal." Underneath that caption was a headline about Kelly's sister disputing her attorney's claim that she's fine.

Kelly was listed as a missing person in Georgia following a welfare check conducted at her home on September 18 after her family hadn't heard from her in a few weeks. Law enforcement sources said that they were greeted by her boyfriend at her home. Though the officials stated that they found "no evidence of foul play," the police listed the singer as missing with the National Crime Information Center.

Kelly first divulged that she contracted coronavirus on July 29. At the time, she posted a video in which she revealed that she was not feeling well. She wrote, "I found out today I have COVID. I Am COVID Positive. I'm following Dr's orders. I'm quarantined."

"Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I'm not in the hospital," Kelly detailed her symptoms to her fans and followers. She then concluded her post as saying, "I'm grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer."

The "As We Lay" singer was reportedly admitted to a local hospital a week later. After her symptoms got worse, she was transferred to the ICU. While she's in the hospital, her family claimed that they visited her multiple times.

Three weeks after Kelly checked herself into the hospital, her kids received a phone call saying that she had been discharged. They said that the call shocked them because she was evidently not well. Since receiving the shocking call, her family claimed that they haven't heard anything from her.