Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The Cobb County officials list the 'Friend of Mine' singer as missing though they find 'no evidence of foul play' following a welfare check at her Georgia home after her family hasn't heard from her in a few weeks.

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Price is still listed as a missing person despite reports claiming that she's "found safe." The "Friend of Mine" singer is reportedly missing in Georgia after being recently released from the hospital following her COVID-19 battle.

Cobb County authorities told TMZ that the gospel singer has been listed as a missing person following a welfare check conducted at her home on September 18 after her family hasn't heard from her in a few weeks. Law enforcement sources said that they were greeted by her boyfriend at the home. Though the officials stated that they found "no evidence of foul play," the police listed the singer as missing with the National Crime Information Center.

While reports have surfaced that Kelly has been found safe and is back with family, Cobb County officials confirmed to The Sun that the news is "false." A spokesperson explained, "No one in our division has been contacted by her family members to confirm Kelly is back home and safe."

"Any reports stating otherwise are false and unauthorized as of right now," the official further stressed. "We hope to find Kelly safe and when that happens, we will let the public know." The authorities are still looking into the whereabouts of Kelly and the investigation remains ongoing.

Kelly's last post on her Instagram account was on July 29. She shared a video in which she revealed she contracted coronavirus and was not feeling well. She wrote at the time, "I found out today I have COVID. I Am COVID Positive. I'm following Dr's orders. I'm quarantined."

"Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I'm not in the hospital," Kelly detailed her symptoms to her fans and followers. The 48-year-old performer then concluded her post as saying, "I'm grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer."

The "As We Lay" singer was reportedly admitted to a local hospital a week later. After her symptoms worsened, she was transferred to the intensive care unit. While she's in the hospital, her family claimed that they visited her multiple times.

Three weeks after Kelly checked herself into the hospital, her kids received a phone call saying that she had been discharged. They said that the call shocked them because she was evidently not well. Since receiving the shocking call, her family claimed that they haven't heard anything from her.