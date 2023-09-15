Kate Moss Looks Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break During Family Outing

Cover Images/TheNews2 Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kate Moss looked unrecognizable during a day out with her family. While being spotted out and about in London, the model, who was acknowledged by the 2013 British Fashion Awards for her contribution to fashion for more than 25 years, appeared different as she was taking a cigarette break.

The 49-year-old supermodel was unrecognizable when she was caught on camera putting a cigarette in front of her mouth outside Cecconi's restaurant in the Mayfair neighborhood earlier in September. At that time, she had lunch together with her brother Nick Moss and their father Peter Edward Moss.

In pictures making their rounds online, the former party girl could be seen smiling widely while having a conversation with her family members. At one point during the outing, she was photographed sharing a hug with one of them in front of the restaurant.

For the occasion, Kate looked chic in her semi-formal outfit. She sported a long-sleeved pink shirt that came with black and white small dot patterns all over it. She also put on a pair of dark gray tailored straight pants, black open-toe high heels and a black quilted bag that had golden chain straps.

The iconic British model, who is known for her love of substances and owns a wellness brand Cosmoss, accessorized the look with a pair of golden earrings and a silver necklace. Showing off her real skin texture by going makeup free, she let loose her straight long blonde locks and parted it in the middle.

Kate's new sighting came a few months after she revealed that she became the "happiest" that she has ever been following her decision to take good care of herself. Speaking to the Evening Standard for an interview published in October 2022, she shared, "I think I'm the happiest I've ever been." She explained, "Really, when I started to take care of myself, things began to change. They say that self-care is part of self-love."

"My happy place was being on a dance floor, that was my absolute idea of happiness. I still love being on the dance floor, but now I want to wake up feeling fresh," she stated. "I want to wake up and do Pilates or yoga. I love the mornings. Looking forward to getting up in the morning is quite new to me and I do get genuinely excited about it, that the day ahead of me is full of things to do."

