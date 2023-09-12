 

Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak's 'Husband and Wife' Claim

Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak's 'Husband and Wife' Claim
The 'Don't Be Tardy...' alum previously hinted at reconciliation after her estranged husband filed for divorce from the second time, insisting that they're still living as 'husband and wife' at the Georgia mansion.

AceShowbiz - Kroy Biermann seemingly doesn't have any intention to save his marriage to Kim Zolciak despite her recent claims. Although she hinted that they might have rekindled their romance again, his attorney insists that the former NFL star "is moving forward" with the divorce.

"He is moving forward and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence," Kroy's lawyer Marlys A. Bergstrom told RadarOnline.com on Monday, September 11.

Bergstrom's statement contradicted Kim's recent claims. On Friday, September 8, the reality TV star made use of Instagram Story to share a video of her showing off her heels in a massive walk-in closet. In the caption, she wrote, "I'm living here not going anywhere!"

She later gave an update on her marital status, "Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife." Blasting the conflicting reports, she added, "The lies daily are too much."

Kroy and Kim initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage by filing for divorce from one another on May 5, with her listing April 30 as the date of separation. However, they called off the divorce in July as she filed a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia.

In late August, the former American football outside linebacker reportedly submitted the divorce paper again, stating that their marriage is "irretrievably broken." He has also requested to sell their $3 million Georgia house, with the proceeds being "placed in escrow."

Kim would need to sign a joint consent agreement to put their home on the market, which put them at a standstill for the time being. Kroy's attorney explained that he and his client are "hopeful [Kim] will retain counsel soon and the negotiation for a consent sale of the home can begin."

"Unless they sell the home, he doesn't have sufficient funds to get another place," Kroy's lawyer stated. "That is why selling the home is so critical, so the parties can get out from under the same roof. If they don't they'll be stuck and have to remain in the marital residence and that is not a good situation for anyone, particularly the children."

