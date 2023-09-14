 

Drew Barrymore's Stalker Arrested for Hunting Emma Watson in NYFW Dressing Room

Chad Busto was arrested again after allegedly crashing a New York Fashion Week fashion show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, barging into the dressing room and demanding to see the 'Beauty and the Beast' actress.

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore's suspect stalker Chad Busto apparently hasn't learned his lesson. He was arrested again after allegedly crashing a New York Fashion Week fashion show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, barging into the dressing room and demanding to see Emma Watson.

"I want to marry Emma Watson," the 43-year-old screamed at the models and makeup artists inside during the Friday, September 8 incident, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. "Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson."

The management quickly called cops on him. NYPD claimed that he "became irate and refused" when asked to leave. Busto was then charged with two counts each of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It's unclear if the "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" actress was present at the event. However, several big stars like Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow and Cara Delevingne were in attendance at the show, which was described as "undoubtedly New York Fashion Week's most exclusive event."

Watson is no stranger to dealing with stalkers. "I've never really known how to respond; I've never really known if I should be afraid or not," the "Beauty and the Beast (2017)" actress told GQ in 2013. "I think it is very important that I don't allow it to isolate me further, to be another reason why I shouldn't go out and meet people or walk down the street. Weird guys sometimes take it too far, and that is it. I just keep a friend with me. I don't have a full-time security guard or anything like that."

Prior to the NYFW arrest, Buston was booked on August 21 after rushing the stage at a live event at 92NY in Manhattan where Barrymore was interviewing singer and actress Renee Rapp. In videos circulating online, Busto could be heard yelling at Barrymore, "You know who I am, I need to see you at some point."

A few days later, he was arrested again for showing up at the "Charlie's Angels" star's Hamptons estate after going door to door looking for her place. He was charged with stalking in the 4th degree, a class "B" misdemeanor. It was said that a judge issued a bench warrant for Busto's arrest after cops say he missed an appointment to receive his court-ordered GPS ankle monitor, which was required after his arrest at Barrymore's place.

As for Barrymore, a source said at the time, "Drew feels good, feels safe, and even at the moment, it happened so fast she was OK and didn't stress about it. She has moved on from the incident."

