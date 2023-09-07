 

Arrest Warrant Issued for Drew Barrymore's Alleged Stalker

A bench warrant has been issued after Chad Michael Busto, who showed up to the actress' Long Island home in August without an invite, failed to attend a fitting for his GPS monitor.

AceShowbiz - The man accused of stalking Drew Barrymore has a warrant out for his arrest. A bench warrant has been issued after Chad Michael Busto, 43, after he failed to attend a fitting for his GPS monitor. As reported by TMZ, a Southampton Town Justice Court judge issued the order after he didn't show up to have the monitor fitted.

Having the GPS was conditional after Busto was arrested last month after showing up to Barrymore's Long Island, New York home without an invite just days after he showed up during a speaking engagement which ended with her being whisked off stage. He was taken into custody on August 23 and later charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree stalking.

According to the outlet, he had been seen scouring the Hamptons neighbourhood looking for her $6 million home. It's said the 48-year-old actress was not at home at the time of his arrest.

  Editors' Pick

Two days earlier, he had charged at the stage she was on during a live interview with Renee Rapp at New York City's 92nd Street Y venue. As reported by the New York Post, he shouted, "You know who I am! I need to see you at some point while you're in New York!"

A security guard restrained him and prevented him from getting on stage. The outlet reported that according to police sources Busto has a "lengthy criminal record" ranging from 1999 and January 2022, including criminal trespass, harassment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and theft.

At a Southampton Town Justice Court hearing on August 25, Judge Barbara Wilson released him under the condition he was to be fitted with a GPS cracker. He told the court he was bankrupt and planning to live at a shelter, with a September 3 hearing reportedly set for federal court in Texas.

Meanwhile, a source said, "Drew feels good, feels safe, and even at the moment, it happened so fast she was OK and didn't stress about it. She has moved on from the incident ... "

