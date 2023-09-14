 

Nicki Minaj Hailed a 'Queen' After Getting Candid About Her MTV VMAs Wardrobe Malfunction

While hosting the event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the 'Anaconda' raptress said on stage, 'I just realized that one of my motherf**king shoes wasn't buckled properly.'

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has been hailed a "queen" for being brutally honest about her red carpet wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The 40-year-old "Anaconda" rapper put on a busty display at the ceremony on Tuesday, September 12 night in a Barbie-pink corset paired with a sheer lace veil over her face by Dolce and Gabbana.

After posing on the red carpet, she admitted on stage while hosting the event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, "I just realized that one of my motherf**king shoes wasn't buckled properly."

Her admission prompted the camera to zoom in on her feet, as Nicki added about concerns MTV apparently had about what she might say on stage, "I said, 'It's okay MTV I can control myself because if you can't control yourself, you can't control anything else.' "

She had said online before the event, alongside a snap of her in black leather, "Why would the @vmas let me host this show??? knowing I'm… different… #Vmas see ya on the 12th NEW YAWWWK."

The singer had also shared pictures of her look for the evening on social media, captioning the snaps, "DOLCE AND GABARBIE #MTVVMA's."

Many of her millions of followers flocked online to share their thoughts on her pink outfit and her admission on stage, with many praising her as a "queen" for her honesty.

Nicki also changed into a red bodysuit during the VMAs to reunite with her collaborator Lil Wayne onstage at the VMAs for a performance to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. They joined DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL Cool J to perform a medley of rap classics.

Nicki also took to the stage for a solo performance of "Last Time I Saw You" and an unreleased song from her upcoming album "Pink Friday 2". She landed the trophy for Best Hip-Hop Video at the awards, which the mum-of-one previously won four times, more than anyone else in the show's history.

