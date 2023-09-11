Jenelle Evans' Ex-Husband Survives After Suffering Drug Overdose

Instagram Celebrity

According to an audio recording from a 911 call, the former husband of the 'Teen Mom' alum, Courtland Rogers, was found unresponsive by his current wife at their home in North Carolina.

AceShowbiz - Courtland Rogers has survived following a health emergency. After reportedly suffering from a drug overdose, the former husband of TV personality Jenelle Evans succeeded in fighting for his life.

Speaking to TMZ on Sunday, September 10, law enforcement sources told the outlet that 37-year-old Courtland has made it alive from his drug overdose. The sources revealed that paramedics, who arrived at his home in Wilmington, North Carolina during the deadly emergency, found no drugs or paraphernalia on scene.

The outlet also reported that Courtland's current wife, whose name is kept under tight wraps, called 911 on August 28. In an audio recording obtained by the outlet, she could be heard telling a dispatcher that she needed help because her husband was showing signs of an overdose. She said that he was in his birthday suit on the toilet and making "gurgling sounds."

Courtland's wife went on to tell the dispatcher that he locked himself in the bathroom when she and her children were not inside the house. She explained that she had to break the door of their bathroom before finding her husband "unresponsive."

In response, the dispatcher instructed Courtland's wife to move his body off the toilet and place him on his back on the floor. After attempting to do so, she let the dispatcher know that she could not do it as he was too heavy. She quickly decided to do CPR.

In the meantime, she was screaming for him to wake up and telling the dispatcher that she had no idea what kind of drugs he might have taken. She additionally stated that she did not have Narcan to help resuscitate him. Not long after that, paramedics arrived on scene and the call ended.

In the wake of the worrying situation, Courtland has not broken his silence on the incident. Meanwhile, though the name of his wife remains unknown, he tied the knot with Lindsey Frazier back in 2019.

Jenelle and Courtland married from 2012 to 2014. The two allegedly went their separate ways one month after their marriage. A few years later, in 2017, Jenelle tied the knot with David Eason.

