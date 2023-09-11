Offset Insists on Keeping His Michael Jackson Tattoo Despite Cardi B's Complaint

Cover Images/JOHN NACION/Jen Lowery Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Offset has insisted on keeping his Michael Jackson tattoo. A few days after his wife Cardi B made headlines for her complaint about his body ink, the "Walk It Talk It" rapper got candid about his plan with the tattoo in the near future.

The 31-year-old hip-hop star shared his response to his 30-year-old wife's protest against his tattoo of the late singer's face on his stomach. Speaking to TMZ during a walk in New York City, he revealed that he is not removing the ink from his body. He also let the outlet know that he and his wife will further discuss the matter away from public eyes.

Offset's reaction came a few days after Cardi opened up about her thoughts on the stomach tattoo. While making an appearance on Hot 97's "Ebro In the Morning" on Friday, September 8, she first described the love Offset has for late legend Michael. Speaking to host Ebro Darden and co-host Laura Stylez, she spilled, "He loves Michael Jackson. He just really loves Michael Jackson."

Cardi went on to unveil that the Migos rapper has two tattoos of Michael on his body. She stated, "I really need you to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach. I don't even want to take it there."

On the reason why, the "Put It on Da Floor" raptress explained, "Y'all really have to see it, because every single time we're like, you know, it just be looking at me," prompting Ebro and Laura to burst into laughter. She made sure that the two hosts understood what she meant by making little gestures with her mouth, adding, "The tattoo really be looking at me, like, 'Yeeaaahhh…,' I'm not capping."

In addition to Michael, Cardi told the hosts that Offset shows his appreciation for other black artists. She pointed out, "He loves Prince. He loves James Brown."

Aside from having Michael tattooed on his body, Offset honored the late King of Pop in other ways, including channeling his iconic outfits. When hitting the red carpet for the premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" in Los Angeles in May, he took inspiration from Michael by wearing a red-and-black leather ensemble the latter was often seen in.

The get-up consisted of a body fit red satin jacket which came with a zipper, a pair of fitted black leather pants which had silver studs and black straps on it, sparkling earrings, black sunglasses, matching gloves, matching pointed-toe boots as well as a studded big black belt. Both of his jacket and pants were embellished with a number of black belts.

