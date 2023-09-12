 

Aubrey O'Day to Get a Downgrade Following Plastic Surgery Speculations

Aubrey O'Day to Get a Downgrade Following Plastic Surgery Speculations
While shutting down false plastic surgery rumors, the 'Love Me When You Leave' singer reveals that she did body contouring, got her lips done and received Botox treatments in the past.

  Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Aubrey O'Day has revealed her plan to get a downgrade for her breasts. During a recent interview, the "Love Me When You Leave" singer opened up about her wish to have a "smaller" chest and addressed speculations suggesting that she had undergone plastic surgery to reform her assets.

Speaking to The U.S. Sun on Thursday, September 7 after her performance in New York City, the 39-year-old singer spilled that she is looking forward to getting her breasts reduced. On the reason why, she explained, "My boobs are real and they're big, and they're heavy. I just want it to be flat chested, really. I just want my boobs smaller."

Aside from a flatter chest, Aubrey told the outlet that she is "happy" upon learning that her lips are getting smaller. Furthermore, she claimed that she "doesn't recognize" the changes of their size and appearance.

During the chat, the "Stay With Me" singer also talked about rumors suggesting that she went under the knife for some parts of her body. Setting the record straight on the matter, she pointed out, "My boobs are huge. They're natural." She went on to slam the false speculations by saying, "And everybody thinks I've got fake boobs and a fake butt and everything else. It's all bulls**t."

Though so, Aubrey unveiled the truth that she had undergone a body contouring treatment, gotten her lips done and had Botox on her forehead. However, she stated that she hasn't done those treatments since 2022 when she was in Bali.

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Second Call" singer discussed her routine which helps shape her body. "I've been working out so much," she shared. "I do Barry's every day. I'm so into health and fitness right now that I'm getting pretty snatched."

Noting that she started her healthier lifestyle in August 2022 following her trip to Bali, Aubrey explained, "I went from being vegan to just eating raw, learning how to cook. [Now] I go back and forth from being all raw and vegan. It just depends on my time and how much I'm working. Cooking raw meals every day takes a lot of time."

In addition to workout and diet, Aubrey likes to do alternative medicine, breath work, "meditations, Reiki healing, ThetaHealing" as well as "ice baths." She added, "Then I started getting into psychedelics- did everything from DMT to Ayahuasca to PTSD shrooming, which really took me out of being Aubrey O'Day."

