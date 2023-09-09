Sharon Osbourne Calls Ashton Kutcher the Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met

YouTube/NBC Celebrity

The former 'America's Got Talent' judge apparently has had an unpleasant encounter with the 'No Strings Attached' actor and labeled him a 'rude little boy.'

Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne has called Ashton Kutcher a "rude little boy." The wife of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne appeared on E! News on Thursday, September 7 alongside her daughter Kelly Osbourne and she was asked to name "the rudest celebrity you've ever met" and she picked out Ashton although she couldn't remember his name at first.

"The guy that's married to an actress and he used to do 'That 70s' Show," Sharon replied. Kelly then interjected, "Oh, Ashton Kutcher? Really?" Sharon then added, "Yes. Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy ... Yes. Dastardly little thing."

She didn't go into any more details about why she came to that conclusion about the actor, but was later asked if she would apologise to any of celebrities she's been involved in feuds with. Sharon named Justin Bieber revealing she has actually said sorry to the pop star for badmouthing him.

She explained, "I have apologised to him before, and it's Justin Bieber, because he did something. And when I was doing another talk show, I said, 'He's really bad, and how can his parents let him do that?' and all that. And I'm like, 'Who am I to say that he's bad? He's a kid. Leave him alone.' And I felt really terrible after saying it, and I felt such guilt."

Kelly revealed she's managed to make amends with everyone she's previously rowed with, revealing she's now quite friendly with singer Christina Aguilera despite their previous feud.

She said, "My biggest feud that I think people cared about was me and Christina Aguilera when I was like 16, and we were, like, pitted against each other in the media for so many years that we both thought that we didn't like each other. And then we actually sat down together at a Christian Dior fashion show, and ended up really liking each other. It was like a lovely experience."

