 

Danny Masterson Being Closely Monitored for Signs of Distress After 30-Year Prison Sentence

Despite his lawyer claiming he's 'mentally strong,' the 'That '70s Show' actor is kept under surveillance for mental health issues following his sentencing.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jailed actor Danny Masterson is reportedly being closely watched for signs of mental health distress while he's behind bars. The "That '70s Show" star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday, September 7 after being convicted of raping two women in 2003 and a new report suggests he's being closely monitored while he remains in jail awaiting a transfer to a California state prison where he will serve out his sentence.

Masterson is under 24-hour video surveillance with deputies checking on him in his cell every 30 minutes, TMZ.com reports. According to the outlet, the actor will be taken for a mental health examination if he shows any signs of mental distress or discloses a mental health issue.

Masterson's lawyer Shawn Holley has told TMZ the actor feels "mentally strong" and is confident his conviction will be overturned on appeal.

The TV star was handed his sentence by Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, September 7 who told him, "Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that's why you are here."

The two victims both attended the hearing in Los Angeles and George Gascon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, praised them for their bravery, saying, "This has been a long and arduous road for the victims of Mr. Masterson. They not only survived his abuse, they also survived a system that is often not kind to victims."

"I applaud their courage for coming forward and participating in this process. My hope is that this sentence will somehow bring them peace and that their bravery will be an example to others. I also want to thank the entire trial team."

"This was a very difficult case but due to their hard work, experience and commitment, justice was finally served today. One of my top priorities is to ensure that Los Angeles will no longer be a hunting ground for Hollywood elite who feel entitled to prey on women."

