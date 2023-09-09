 

'Scream' Creator Sides With Neve Campbell Over Salary Dispute

Weighing in on 'Scream' salary dispute, Kevin Williamson thinks the Sidney Prescott depicter deserves a raise after she fronted the horror franchise for more than two decades.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Williamson would love to see Neve Campbell return for "Scream 7". The 49-year-old actress starred as Sidney Prescott in the first five films in the franchise but didn't return for this year's sixth installment due to a salary dispute, and the series creator has urged producers to meet her financial demands in order to bring her back.

"I know her well. I love and adore her, and that's what she did and it's great for her. I love everyone involved with 'Scream' and all I can say is pay her the money. Yes, you heard it, everyone. That's what I would do. I would give her that. One day, they'll figure that all out," Kevin said on the "Happy Horror Time" podcast.

Neve explained in June 2022 that she had declined an offer to appear in "Scream VI" because she felt it "did not equate to the value" she has added to the movie series. She said, "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to 'Scream'. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

And she later noted that if she "were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years," her offer would have been different. She added, "In my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that - feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Neve previously explained she felt it would be a mistake for her character to be killed off because of what she represents. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "I think it is important [that she never becomes a victim in these movies]. She does represent a certain amount of strength and lack of victimhood, and that means a great deal to people."

"I've had a lot of people come up to me in the past and just say that she inspired them in some way or helped them in their lives in some way, which is not what you normally expect when you're performing in a horror film. I certainly would hate to see Sidney fall. I think it would be the wrong message."

