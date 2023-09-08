A$AP Rocky Cuts Short Speech at Harlem Fashion Row's Awards Due to Pee Emergency

Instagram Celebrity

When delivering his acceptance speech for the Virgil Abloh Award, the 'Fashion Killa' rapper tells the audience that he 'really got to pee' and races off stage to a bathroom.

AceShowbiz - A$AP Rocky has cut short his speech due to a pee emergency. The "Fashion Killa" rapper was delivering a few words onstage at a fashion award show presented by Harlem's Fashion Row when he let the audience know that he needed to rush to the bathroom.

At the HFR 16th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards on Tuesday night, September 5, the 34-year-old was honored as the recipient of the Virgil Abloh Award. Stepping up to the podium to give his speech, he began saying, "Virgil discovered A$AP as a bunch of kids before I got my record deal and any of that."

"We wasn't old enough to get into this club called Le Bain. We were sneaking in type s**t," he recalled. "Virgil peeped us and unbeknownst to us, he was like, Wait, yall are those Harlem kids. The trendy ones. We was tripping like, Wait, Virgil know about us. The fashion world know about us. A year later, I become A$AP Rocky."

"I mean, I always was A$AP Rocky, but I became famous, if you dig what I'm saying," he continued. "Virgil went on to design my first album cover and my first tour. It's crazy because to be a trendsetter, it takes a lot of balls and excuse my French, you feel me? The reason I can talk in front of yall today is because of Harlem. Thank you Harlem fashion, bro."

The speech took a bizarre turn when Rocky suddenly expressed his need to use the restroom. He said, "I really got to pee. I got much to say. Y'all be good!" before racing off stage.

In addition to Rocky, former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland was presented with the Fashion Icon of the Year Award at the fashion event which took place at the Apollo Theater in New York. In her speech, Kelly stated, "My history with fashion actually started, I'm sure a lot of you know… Destiny's Child was four country girls. Very country girls from Texas talking very loud. 'Ls' were 'Ls.' And 'As' were 'As.' It was very different."

"So, they were very reluctant to dress us. They didn't really dress us at all, to be honest," she pointed out. "So, [Tina Knowles] took matters into her own hands. She dressed us. And we learned, I learned then what it was like to start a trend. I remember what that felt like, the pride in it. But I also know that we are a part of that, too. We start the trends. We make what’s cool, cool. So fashion should be grateful for us."

