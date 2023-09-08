David Beckham Hides to Surprise Marc Anthony at Singer's Walk of Fame Ceremony

Instagram Celebrity

Before hiding in the wings, the former professional soccer player texted the 'You Sang to Me' singer that he could not come to his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last minute.

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - David Beckham has surprised Marc Anthony at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. After giving his longtime pal a last-minute notice that he could not come to the special event, the former professional soccer player put a big smile on the "You Sang to Me" singer's face with his surprise appearance.

On Thursday, September 7, the 48-year-old retired athlete was hiding in the wings before Marc was introduced at the event. He later showed up only a few moments before Marc was revealed on the famous strip of sidewalk in Los Angeles.

Not stopping there, David also surprised Marc with a heartwarming speech. "I first met Marc 20 years ago when I was playing for Real Madrid. It's probably not a cool thing to say, but I was very starstruck when I met Marc, because on the way to every Real Madrid game I used to listen to his music," he said.

"I now dress a little bit like him. I learned salsa for one man only - but please don't tell my wife," the Inter Miami owner continued, referring to his spouse Victoria Adams. "When we met, we immediately had a special connection. I knew that I had a friend for life. Over the years our friendship has grown and Marc is family, godfather to my son, Cruz, and someone that I love to spend time with."

David additionally praised Marc, "He is an incredible father, husband and family man, and he gives so much to the people in his life." He also gushed over Marc's "energy and commitment to his craft" by saying, "He has done so much to promote Latin music and inspire the next generation of young people. I love to see him collaborate with young artists, for instance, like my son, and push boundaries and embrace new ideas."

During the ceremony, Marc himself delivered his own speech. "I've heard over and over again what it is to be humbled, this is absolutely humbling," he stated. "This is sobering because I look at my family, I look at my friends, my loved ones, my daily conversations, these are the people that shaped me."

"These are the people that made me," the "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta" singer went on to say. "I always say it's expensive to look this cheap. What that basically means is a lot of work goes into making it look easy, but it's not. I've counted on my friends. I'm a collection of a million hours of decisions, of conversations."

You can share this post!