Ja Rule 'Gutted' as He Faces Visa Issues 'Last Minute' Ahead of Upcoming Concerts in U.K.

Instagram Music

During a virtual interview on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', the 'Always On Time' spitter gets things off his chest for being denied entry into the United Kingdom before his 'Sunrise Tour'.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ja Rule got things off his chest after being denied entry into the United Kingdom due to his criminal record. On "Piers Morgan Uncensored", the "Always On Time" rapper said that he was "gutted" since he faced issues with his visa "last minute" ahead of his upcoming concerts.

In the interview published on Tuesday, March 5, the 47-year-old hip-hop artist told host Piers Morgan, "I'm devastated. As you guys say over there, I'm gutted by this whole situation." On the reason why, he explained, "I put a lot into this tour."

Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr., went on to say, "It's my 25-year anniversary of my first album, 'Venni Vetti Vecci', and so, you know, I wanted to give my fans something special, a really nice thank you for the 25 years of them being with me throughout my career just to support."

The "Livin' It Up" spitter, who was sentenced to prison in the U.S. for multiple crimes before he was released in May 2013, went on to recall, "I thought it was a goal, I thought everything was fine, I thought the Visa was being cleared. And then at the last minute I found out that it's not."

Ja Rule further expressed, "It really sucks because the people who get hurt the most are the fans. They bought tickets, these venues were sold, 85 [to] 90 percent sold out." He continued, "To me, Piers, that hurts the most. I really, really was putting on for the people. I built an amazing stage for them, an amazing set, so I'm hurt by this."

The "Holla Holla" rapper was slated to make several stops in the United Kingdom for his "Sunrise Tour". He was set to kick off the tour at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on March 1 before taking the stage at the OVO Arena in London on the next day.

You can share this post!