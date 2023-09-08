 

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Despite Many People Thinking That The 'Kardashians' Star's Tribute To Their Late Vocalist Was Inappropriate, The Remaining Members Of The Rock Band appears to defend the TV personality.

AceShowbiz - Smash Mouth has responded to Kim Kardashian's controversial tribute to Steve Harwell. Despite many people thinking that Kim's tribute to their late vocalist was not a proper one, the remaining members of the rock band appeared to have understood the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's intention.

Shortly after the reality TV star honored Steve on Wednesday, September 6, Smash Mouth gave their response to the tribute through their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account. In a tweet, they simply wrote, "Only shooting stars." They were making a reference to a verse from their song, which was released in 1999, titled "All Star".

In addition, the group appeared to have agreed to a fan's opinion about Kim's tribute to Steve. Replying to a tweet that read, "People saying 'too soon' really didn't knew steve and it shows lol," the band penned, "Exactly," adding a hundred points emoji.

Kim paid homage to Steve on her social media accounts. In the tribute, she uploaded a series of her sizzling photos featuring her sporting a sparkling skimpy gold bra top that came with two spaghetti straps. She also donned a pair of matching bikini bottoms. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "All that glitters is gold," referring to the lyrics of Smash Mouth's track "All Star".

Following the social media tribute, Kim was bombarded with unpleasant online responses from social media users who suggested that it was inappropriate. In the comments section of her post, one in particular blasted her, "Low key tone deaf but go off."

The criticisms did not stop there. Similarly, another pointed out, "Kim there's people that are dying- literally." A third complained, "Someone dies and you use their lyrics to post a thirst trap?" A fourth, in the meantime, questioned, "Is this her tribute post to Steve Harwell?"

Kim's controversial homage came up a few days after Steve passed away at the age of 56. Confirming the news, his representative issued a statement to E! News that read, "Steve Harwell passed away this morning September 4, 2023 at his home in Boise Idaho. He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably." Steve passed away shortly after it was reported that he only had a "short time" left to live due to liver failure.

