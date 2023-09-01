The Game Slams 'Fat' 50 Cent for 'Hitting' Woman With Microphone at Concert

Facebook/Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Music

The 'Hate It or Love It' rapper gives his two cents on the incident shortly after the 'In Da Club' rapper caused an open cut on Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain's forehead.

AceShowbiz - The Game has slammed 50 Cent for hurting one of his fans at his concert. Shortly after a video of his fellow rapper hitting a woman with a microphone went viral, the "Hate It or Love It" spitter did not hold back in expressing his thoughts on the matter and deemed the "In Da Club" rapper "fat."

On Thursday, August 31, the 43-year-old hip-hop star made use of Instagram Story to share his two cents on 48-year-old Fif hurling his mic which wounded the female concertgoer. He wrote, "Curtis, yo fat a** came to LA hitting women." He was making a reference to Fif, whose real name is Curtis Jackson. He penned his remark over a video that he reposted documenting Fif throwing the mic to the direction of his audience.

The Game blasted 50 Cent shortly after the incident, which took place during the latter's "Final Lap" tour stop in Los Angeles, happened. On Wednesday night, August 30, Fif threw his microphone and it hit the fan, who turned out to be Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, in her forehead while he was performing on stage. Fif appeared to hurl the mic upon learning that it was not working.

Following the incident, Fif reportedly became a suspect in a criminal felony battery report after victim Bryhana filed a police report on Wednesday night. Sources from Law enforcement, via TMZ, stated that they believe the rapper hurled the mic to the direction of a production area and it hit the victim. Meanwhile, the victim claimed that Fif knew she was there as he looked directly at her beforehand. She reportedly went to a hospital with an open cut on her forehead.

In the wake of the incident, 50 Cent's lawyer Scott Leemon has issued a statement. Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, Scott clarified, "Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client [50 Cent] would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn't have all the facts and is misinformed."

It did not take long for social media users to express their thoughts on the matter. In the comments section of an Instagram post featuring a video from the show, one in particular suggested, "What kinda mic hits you in the head, her hand and forearm? Something isn't adding up. Just my opinion though." Meanwhile, another stated, "She's in that ambulance thinking about that mansion she's about to buy."

