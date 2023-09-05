 

Gigi Hadid Becomes More Picky With Her Work After Becoming Mom

Gigi Hadid Becomes More Picky With Her Work After Becoming Mom
Instagram
Celebrity

The mother of one who shares a daughter with Zayn Malik explains why she has to be more selective when choosing her job after giving birth to her first child.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid feels the need to be more "intentional" about the work she takes on now she is a mom. The 30-year-old model said to NET-A-PORTER's digital title, PORTER, that she only books jobs that will be "fulfilling" because she doesn't have as much time for her career due to her focus on her and former partner Zayn Malik's little girl Khai, who turns three later this month.

"I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time. I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that's the time I have. And the jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me," she told the outlet.

  Editors' Pick

Last year, Gigi founded her own fashion brand, Guest in Residence, and while being in charge still feels "surreal", she has learnt to find a balance of being assertive with her vision and being collaborative with the rest of her team. She said, "I have learnt a lot about being assertive, which doesn't make you a b****… As long as you do what comes naturally, which is not to be rude, you can say how you feel."

Meanwhile, the model admitted she is still keen to make the move into movies, but only when the right script comes along. She said, "If and when the right script comes around, I'd still like to do a movie one day. I took acting classes for a few years in New York. But a lot of scripts that I've gotten over the years are just the most obvious roles for me to play."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour

Joey King Marries Director Steven Piet in Spain
Related Posts
Gigi Hadid Leaves Party With Music Producer Cole Bennett Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid Leaves Party With Music Producer Cole Bennett Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid Hails 'Magical' Blake Lively on Her 36th Birthday

Gigi Hadid Hails 'Magical' Blake Lively on Her 36th Birthday

Gigi Hadid Fully Enjoys Her 'Single Life'

Gigi Hadid Fully Enjoys Her 'Single Life'

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Latest News
Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs
  • Sep 05, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs

Noonoonuri, First AI Music Act Signed by Major Label, Has Released Debut Single
  • Sep 05, 2023

Noonoonuri, First AI Music Act Signed by Major Label, Has Released Debut Single

Gigi Hadid Becomes More Picky With Her Work After Becoming Mom
  • Sep 05, 2023

Gigi Hadid Becomes More Picky With Her Work After Becoming Mom

Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour
  • Sep 05, 2023

Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp
  • Sep 05, 2023

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

Kourtney Kardashian 'Feeling Better' Following Trip to Hospital
  • Sep 05, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian 'Feeling Better' Following Trip to Hospital

Most Read
Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation
Celebrity

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Britney Spears Dicthes Her Top on a Horse Ride

Britney Spears Dicthes Her Top on a Horse Ride

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu