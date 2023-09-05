 

Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour

Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour
Instagram
Music

The 'Used to Be Young' singer didn't earn any money from her 2014 tour because no one wanted to 'support' her and she had to spend her own cash on the 'outlandish' trek.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus didn't make any money from her 2014 "Bangerz Tour". The 30-year-old singer spent her own hard-earned cash on the "outlandish" jaunt, which saw her arrive on the stage from a tongue slide positioned from the opening of her mouth.

She also got people dressed as furries, cartoon characters and chickens. It went on to be the 16th highest-grossing tour of the year, earning $62.9 million, but Miley didn't make a penny from it.

As quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Miley recalled, "It was an investment in myself. A lot of these ideas were so outlandish that no one wanted to support me in making these items. I had big puppets, oversized beds, I arrived on stage by sliding down (a giant model of) my own tongue."

  Editors' Pick

"I didn't make a dime on this tour because I wanted it to be excellent, and when everyone kept saying 'why are you doing this? You are going to do, like, a hundred shows and you are not going to make any money?' I said there is no one I would rather invest in than myself. I paid for it all to make it exactly what I and the fans deserved."

The "Used to Be Young" singer recently admitted touring "isn't healthy" for her. The former "Hannah Montana" star has enjoyed huge success in her music career - but Miley believes that touring "erases [her] humanity" and stifles her ability to write new songs.

The "Flowers" hitmaker - who released her latest album, "Endless Summer Vacation", earlier this year - explained in a TikTok video, "Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can't be a songwriter, which is my priority."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

Gigi Hadid Becomes More Picky With Her Work After Becoming Mom
Related Posts
Miley Cyrus Shows Picture From Her Disney Days That Hinted at Her Bisexuality

Miley Cyrus Shows Picture From Her Disney Days That Hinted at Her Bisexuality

Miley Cyrus Insists She Had 'Undeniable' Chemistry With Liam Hemsworth Despite Split

Miley Cyrus Insists She Had 'Undeniable' Chemistry With Liam Hemsworth Despite Split

Miley Cyrus Very Fond of Home She Shared With Liam Hemsworth for Having 'So Much Magic'

Miley Cyrus Very Fond of Home She Shared With Liam Hemsworth for Having 'So Much Magic'

Miley Cyrus Defiantly Calls Her Underage Topless Magazine Cover 'Brilliant' Despite Backlash

Miley Cyrus Defiantly Calls Her Underage Topless Magazine Cover 'Brilliant' Despite Backlash

Latest News
Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs
  • Sep 05, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs

Noonoonuri, First AI Music Act Signed by Major Label, Has Released Debut Single
  • Sep 05, 2023

Noonoonuri, First AI Music Act Signed by Major Label, Has Released Debut Single

Gigi Hadid Becomes More Picky With Her Work After Becoming Mom
  • Sep 05, 2023

Gigi Hadid Becomes More Picky With Her Work After Becoming Mom

Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour
  • Sep 05, 2023

Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp
  • Sep 05, 2023

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

Kourtney Kardashian 'Feeling Better' Following Trip to Hospital
  • Sep 05, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian 'Feeling Better' Following Trip to Hospital

Most Read
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Copyright Lawsuit Over 'WAP' and 'Thot S**t' Tossed by Judge
Music

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Copyright Lawsuit Over 'WAP' and 'Thot S**t' Tossed by Judge

Beyonce Slammed for Cutting Monitors at SoFi Show, Compared to Taylor Swift

Beyonce Slammed for Cutting Monitors at SoFi Show, Compared to Taylor Swift

Adele to Be Offered $1 Million a Night for New Las Vegas Run

Adele to Be Offered $1 Million a Night for New Las Vegas Run

Prince Harry Looks Unimpressed at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Looks Unimpressed at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert With Meghan Markle

Kanye West Holed Up in Studio 'All Summer' to Complete Comeback Album

Kanye West Holed Up in Studio 'All Summer' to Complete Comeback Album

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'

Billie Eilish Performs in Ireland Like a Pro Despite Warning Fans She's 'Really Sick'

Billie Eilish Performs in Ireland Like a Pro Despite Warning Fans She's 'Really Sick'

Cardi B Ignites New Music Speculation After Teasing Big Announcement

Cardi B Ignites New Music Speculation After Teasing Big Announcement

Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows

Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows