Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour

The 'Used to Be Young' singer didn't earn any money from her 2014 tour because no one wanted to 'support' her and she had to spend her own cash on the 'outlandish' trek.

Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus didn't make any money from her 2014 "Bangerz Tour". The 30-year-old singer spent her own hard-earned cash on the "outlandish" jaunt, which saw her arrive on the stage from a tongue slide positioned from the opening of her mouth.

She also got people dressed as furries, cartoon characters and chickens. It went on to be the 16th highest-grossing tour of the year, earning $62.9 million, but Miley didn't make a penny from it.

As quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Miley recalled, "It was an investment in myself. A lot of these ideas were so outlandish that no one wanted to support me in making these items. I had big puppets, oversized beds, I arrived on stage by sliding down (a giant model of) my own tongue."

"I didn't make a dime on this tour because I wanted it to be excellent, and when everyone kept saying 'why are you doing this? You are going to do, like, a hundred shows and you are not going to make any money?' I said there is no one I would rather invest in than myself. I paid for it all to make it exactly what I and the fans deserved."

The "Used to Be Young" singer recently admitted touring "isn't healthy" for her. The former "Hannah Montana" star has enjoyed huge success in her music career - but Miley believes that touring "erases [her] humanity" and stifles her ability to write new songs.

The "Flowers" hitmaker - who released her latest album, "Endless Summer Vacation", earlier this year - explained in a TikTok video, "Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can't be a songwriter, which is my priority."

