Selena Gomez Hugs Brooklyn Beckham Before Attending Beyonce Concert With Nicola Peltz

Before having a blast at 'Renaissance' tour stop in Los Angeles, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star is seen having a sweet interaction with the son of David and Victoria Beckham during a stroll.

Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez had a sweet interaction with Brooklyn Beckham. Ahead of attending Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" tour stop in Los Angeles, the "Only Murders in the Building" star was spotted holding onto David Beckham and Victoria Adams' son's waist.

The 31-year-old actress and singer was wrapping her arms around Brooklyn's waist as seen in a photo uploaded via Instagram Story by his wife and actress Nicola Peltz on Saturday, September 2. At that time, the singer was walking behind him on a pathwalk which was surrounded by fresh flowers.

Over the photo, Nicole gushed over her husband Brooklyn and her pal Selena by writing, "I love my husband and my wife." Near the end of the note, she added pink heart and crying face emojis.

Selena Gomez was spotted hugging Brooklyn Beckham from behind during a stroll.

Later on that day, Nicole, Brooklyn, Selena and her sister Gracie attended Queen Bey's concert. All four of them appeared joyful during the show as seen in a video released by Nicole on Instagram Story. In the clip, she could be seen singing along to a song while Brooklyn was documented wrapping his arm on Gracie's shoulder. Over the clip, she penned, "Gracie is out little queen b," adding a bee emoji.

Nicole also unleashed on her Instagram page a series of photos, including one wherein she and Selena were captured getting ready together before going to the gig. In the snap, the two pals were photographed putting on lipstick and brow gel in front of a huge bathroom mirror. Along with the snaps, Nicole added a slew of red heart emojis in the caption of the post.

In addition to Nicole, Selena herself has let out a photo from the concert night. Making use of her Instagram Story, she shared a group photo of her, Gracie and Nicole. In the snap, Selena was sitting next to Gracie while Nicole was on the opposite end. They were striking a pose in front of the camera

Selena Gomez had a blast while going to a concert with sister Gracie and wedded pals Brooklyn Beckham as well as Nicola Peltz.

For the night out, Selena kept it casual with a sleeveless white tee, a pair of earrings and a bracelet. Meanwhile, Gracie opted to wear a black T-shirt, a sparkling cowboy-style hat, necklace and a pair of black pants. Nicole, in the meantime, donned a long-sleeved black crop top, a blue jeans mini skirt and a pair of earrings.

