Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora has left little to the imagination. Making an appearance at amFAR Gala in Venice, the "Let You Love Me" songstress did not shy away from showing off her jaw-dropping body figure.

On Sunday, September 3, the 32-year-old donned a revealing outfit that exposed her curves when she attended the annual event during Venice Film Festival which is currently taking place in Italy. In pictures making their rounds online, she looked stunning in a sheer long black dress which was long enough to trail down to the floor.

Under the see-through gown, the "Body on Me" songstress wore a thong bodysuit that came in an ivory color and with sparkling embellishments around her tummy. She completed the get-up with several layers of silver necklaces, a number of rings and a pair of open-toe black strappy high heels. Parting her long blonde hair in the middle, she also styled it into loose waves and a number of braids.

Rita did not attend the event by herself. Instead, she was joined by her mother Vera and sister Elena. At one point, three of them took a number of pictures together. Vera appeared elegant in a white long dress that had cut-outs on its bodice. Meanwhile, Elena looked in sync with the singer in a sparkling sheer black dress.

In addition to Rita, other famous stars were spotted at amFAR Gala in Venice. One in particular was Kate Beckinsale. The 50-year-old actress showed off her fit physique in a see-through black dress that came with golden fringed tassels around the edges of its sleeves and train. She also wore a sequined gold bodysuit, a pair of open-toe gold platform high heels, golden earrings and a matching choker-like necklace.

Kate's fellow actress Bella Thorne also attended the Italy event. For the occasion, the 25-year-old star sported a strapless body fit long black dress. It came with several cut-outs on its lower part and black ruffles on its bodice. She added a black choker necklace, a pair of open-toe black strappy high heels, earrings, a number of bracelets and rings. For her long hair, she styled it into loose waves and parted it in the middle.

