 

Billie Eilish Performs in Ireland Like a Pro Despite Warning Fans She's 'Really Sick'

The 'What Was I Made For?' singer delivers songs such as 'You Should See Me In a Crown' and 'Happier Than Ever' during her 70-minute set at the Electric Picnic 2023 despite feeling close to 'dying.'

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has shown what it takes to be a professional entertainer. The 21-year-old singer/songwriter stunned her fans in Ireland during her performance over the weekend despite being "really sick."

On Friday, September 1, the Grammy winner showed up at the Eletric Picnic 2023 in County Laois. She sounded pretty stuffed up as she greeted 50,000 attendees at the concert, asking them to "give all" that they've got.

Billie opened her set with "You Should See Me in a Crown". She asked the crowd to "give me all that you've got, okay, because I can only do so much tonight." She then ordered them to build up the energy by bouncing with her. "If I can do it, you can f**king do it," she told the concertgoers.

The "Lovely" songstress was heard coughing and sniffling during the show, but kept going until the end. She even paused to cough as the attendees sang "Happier Than Ever".

For the performance, Billie opted for a loose fitting white Nike top over black basketball shorts, with black socks and white sneakers. She added a cap with the word "Danger" on it over her dark hair.

At one point during her set, she asked the audience to turn to the person next to them and give them a hug. She closed the 70-minute show by telling the crowd, "I love you so much, thanks for having me, but I'll see you again."

A few hours prior to the show, Billie informed her fans that she had fallen ill. "Ireland. I am really, really sick. And honestly really suffering," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "You know me and you know that I wouldn't cancel a show even if I was like literally dying... (this does feel pretty close tho lol) but the show must go on."

"I will see you tonight!" she added, before asking for some consideration. "But please keep in mind that I am trying my best and I'm gonna need your help tonight. Go hard for me. ;)" she concluded, adding a heart emoji.

Billie Eilish's IG Story

Billie Eilish warned fans she's 'really sick' ahead of Ireland show.

Billie was recently praised for her humility after she was caught flying in economy on a commercial airline. The "Bad Guy" hitmaker could be seen sitting on one of the passenger seats in an economy class of a commercial airline in a video uploaded via TikTok in August. She appeared comfortable despite not flying in a private jet.

Billie Eilish Honored With BRIT Billion Award After Reaching 1 Billion U.K. Streams

Billie Eilish Credits Lana Del Rey for Changing Music With 'Born to Die' Album

'Humble' Billie Eilish Praised for Flying in Economy on Commercial Airline

Billie Eilish Struggles to Accept That Her Voice 'Completely Changed' as She's Recording Third Album

