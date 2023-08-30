Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

In an interview at PetSafe's Unleashed event, the 'Dukes of Hazzard' star admits that one of her three children with the retired NFL player has ever witnessed their intimate moment.

Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Simpson has admitted that she and her husband are "in denial" about their child having witnessed their intimate moment. Weighing in on her nearly a decade marriage to Eric Johnson (II), the "Dukes of Hazzard" star opened up about one of their children walking in on them while they were having sexual intercourse.

The 43-year-old star made the revelation in an interview during her appearance at PetSafe's Unleashed event to celebrate International Dog Day on Friday, August 25. Speaking to Access Hollywood, she confirmed that one of her children had walked in on them while they were having sex. "But I think we're in denial about it, so is the child. So it's not really been something that we've talked about," she confessed.

Jessica did not mention specifically which child witnessed the intimate moment. She later expressed that she was glad it was not her 10-year-old son Ace. "I did just have to fill my middle child in on certain things, but luckily he didn't walk in," she stated. "I think he would stand there and be like, 'What are you doing?' He would literally talk to us."

The "Open Book" author was talking about a conversation she previously had with her retired NFL player husband about their children getting older. "And now it's like our kids are so old," she shared. "It's like, 'Wow, they're gonna walk in on hanky panky time. So like, what do we do, how do we do this? Where do we go?' "

During the chat, Jessica also shared how she and Eric maintained their marriage. "It's good to keep the romance there, even with three kids on top of our head," she spilled. "It's hard, but he'll leave me little notes, because he'll wake up earlier than me. He'll leave me little letters. There's a lot of things that make me like, 'I can't wait to get my hands on him later.' I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two."

Jessica and Eric began their romantic relationship more than a decade ago. In 2012, the two welcomed their first child Maxwell together. They later welcomed Ace in 2013. After two children, the couple tied the knot in July 2014. In addition to the two, they have 4-year-old Birdie.

About her first child, Jessica dished in the same interview, "Maxwell, she has this energy about her that is ageless. I open up to her way too much, I treat her like a best friend way too much. She will make dinner before I even get a chance to. Maxwell's very, very responsible."

