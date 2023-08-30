'Bachelorette' Alum Lee Elliot Shares Unflattering Photo of Wife Georgia Love on Her 35th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'The Bachelorette' Australia celebrates his wife turning 35 years old by paying an amusing birthday tribute to her that he uploads on his social media account.

AceShowbiz - Lee Elliott has shared an unflattering photo of his wife. Celebrating Georgia Love turning 35 years old, the former star of "The Bachelorette" Australia paid an amusing tribute to his spouse on his social media page.

On Wednesday, August 29, the former TV star honored his wife via Instagram. In a post, he uploaded a hilarious photo of Georgia wherein she had one of her eyes closed while the other one was open. In the snap, she frowned as she pointed her finger to the camera. At that time, she was standing in what appeared to be an outdoor party with one of her hands holding a glass.

Georgia looked chic in a short-sleeved white shirt that came with brown patterns and V-neck design. She also donned a pair of matching pants. To complete the casual look, she added a matching headpiece, several bracelets, a sporty wrist watch, necklace and a pair of silver hoop earrings. For the day out, she styled her hair into waves and polished her fingernails in hot pink color.

Along with the photo, Lee, who is a contestant in Georgia Love's "The Bachelorette" season back in 2016, first asked in the caption, "Whose birthday is it?" He went on to write, "Yes darling it's yours! [a birthday cake emoji] @georgiealove."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses. In the comments section, Georgia hilariously wrote, "Jokes on you mate, you married me!" One Instagram user joined in, "Too funny @leeroyelliott. I look forward to the payback! Happy birthday Georgia!" Meanwhile, another joked, "Husband of the year award….. not @leeroyelliott."

The comments did not stop there. A third proposed, "[Georgia] is going to push you down the stairs for this one," adding a smiling face with tears of joy emoji. Meanwhile, a fourth penned, "Don't worry @georgiealove that's the same face I pulled when the waiter doesn't bring my food to the table I’m sitting at."

Lee and Georgia first met when they were filming "The Bachelorette" back in 2016. Three years later, in 2019, the couple revealed their engagement. In 2021, the two tied the knot at a private ceremony in Tasmania.

