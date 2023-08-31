Sexyy Red Changes Her Mind About Young Thug Comparison

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

After saying in an interview that she hates it when people compare her to the 'Stoner' rhymer, the 'Pound Town' raptress acknowledges that she does look like the incarcerated star.

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red couldn't deny her resemblance to Young Thug. After saying that she hated being compared to the male rap star, the St. Louis native has backtracked on her earlier statement and admitted that she does look like him.

The 25-year-old raptress made the admission in the comments section of The Shade Room's Instagram post about her interview. "Yea after I seen the video we definitely twinnin," she wrote with a smiling face with tears of joy emoji.

Sexyy Red backtracked on her comment about Young Thug comparison.

Sexyy's comment prompted mixed responses from other social media users. One fan admitted, "I'm laughing so hard omgggg." A second exclaimed, "we can't unsee it now!" while a third pointed out, "Fakts."

"you're a prettier female version," another told the "Pound Town" hitmaker. Someone else chimed in, "uhm suhh it's a luhh sibling action going on."

Sexyy backtracked on her comment after she said in a recent interview that she's upset when people compare her to Thugger. "It hate when they say I look like Young Thug cuz no the f**k we do not look alike," so she declared.

Admitting that she used to agree with the notion, she claimed that "now it's worse."

Prior to this, Sexyy was mad at her fan for throwing money at her while she was onstage. Back in July, a video surfaced of the hip-hop star taking the stage at Wild Mustang Gentleman's Club in Detroit. She entertained the crowd with her performance of "SkeyYee" when some threw a handful of bills at her back.

The raptress, born Janae Nierah Wherry, quickly turned around to confront the fan as she seemingly didn't appreciate to be treated like a stripper. "Aye, b***h, stop hitting me with the money, b***h," she said at an unidentified person.

In late June, Sexyy was also irritated by her fans' behavior during a performance at Lyrical Lemonade's 2023 Summer Smash festival. She walked off the stage after people tossed random objects in her direction.

