 

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid Reunite for Dinner Outing in L.A.

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid Reunite for Dinner Outing in L.A.
Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer
Celebrity

The model trio are photographed reuniting for a fun dinner in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend before they get into a car with Hailey in the driver's seat.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - It's girls night out for pals Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) and Gigi Hadid. The model trio were photographed reuniting for a fun dinner in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend.

For the night outing, the three flaunted their gorgeous and fashionable looks. In pictures circulating online, the beauties were seen walking outside the restaurant they visited. They later got into a vehicle, which had Hailey in the driver's seat, Kendall in the passenger seat, and Gigi in the backseat.

Kendall opted for a light blue, white and lavender sleeveless long dress and white slip-on shoes for the meet-up. "The Kardashians" star also had her long hair down and carried a matching white purse.

  Editors' Pick

As for Hailey, the wife of Justin Bieber dressed in a sleeveless white mini dress that had an orange and yellow pattern on it. She completed her look with white shoes and an orange purse as she wore her shoulder-length hair down.

Gigi, meanwhile, stepped out in a black leather sleeveless crop top and jeans. The mom of one sported black loafer shoes and had her wavy blonde hair down as she held onto another black top.

Prior to this, Gigi hung out with her other good friend, Taylor Swift. The catwalk star and the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker had fun while attending a star-studded game night hosted by Questlove on August 18. They all played card games and enjoyed drinks while sitting at a table and chatting.

Gigi, who shares daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, was also seen among the crowds at a few of Taylor's "Eras Tour" shows over the summer. In a clip, the model could be seen dancing and singing along to some of the singer/songwriter's biggest hits as she watched the shows in a VIP section of the venues.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Jake Schreier Teases 'Different Perspective' in 'Thunderbolts'
Related Posts
Kendall Jenner Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bad Bunny After Make Out Session at Drake's Concert

Kendall Jenner Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bad Bunny After Make Out Session at Drake's Concert

Kendall Jenner Poses Braless for Calvin Klein Campaign in New Photos

Kendall Jenner Poses Braless for Calvin Klein Campaign in New Photos

Kendall Jenner Says She's 'Most Confident' in Natural Makeup

Kendall Jenner Says She's 'Most Confident' in Natural Makeup

Exes Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Attend Same Fourth of July Party

Exes Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Attend Same Fourth of July Party

Latest News
Zayn Malik's Mom Regrets His Split From Gigi Hadid
  • Aug 29, 2023

Zayn Malik's Mom Regrets His Split From Gigi Hadid

Elton John 'in Good Health' After Hospitalized Following a Fall at His Villa
  • Aug 29, 2023

Elton John 'in Good Health' After Hospitalized Following a Fall at His Villa

Kelly Rowland's Oldest Son Has a Crush on Halle Bailey
  • Aug 29, 2023

Kelly Rowland's Oldest Son Has a Crush on Halle Bailey

Meghan Markle 'Actively' Looking for Roles and Approaching 'Big-Name Directors'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Meghan Markle 'Actively' Looking for Roles and Approaching 'Big-Name Directors'

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security
  • Aug 29, 2023

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Selena Gomez Slams Rumor She Disses The Weeknd in Her New Song 'Single Soon'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Selena Gomez Slams Rumor She Disses The Weeknd in Her New Song 'Single Soon'

Most Read
Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring
Celebrity

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Shares First Wedding Pictures, Noah Cyrus Is No-Show

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Shares First Wedding Pictures, Noah Cyrus Is No-Show

Donald Trump Reportedly 'Carefully Tailored' His Frown for Mugshot

Donald Trump Reportedly 'Carefully Tailored' His Frown for Mugshot

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie