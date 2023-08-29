Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid Reunite for Dinner Outing in L.A.

Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer Celebrity

The model trio are photographed reuniting for a fun dinner in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend before they get into a car with Hailey in the driver's seat.

Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - It's girls night out for pals Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) and Gigi Hadid. The model trio were photographed reuniting for a fun dinner in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend.

For the night outing, the three flaunted their gorgeous and fashionable looks. In pictures circulating online, the beauties were seen walking outside the restaurant they visited. They later got into a vehicle, which had Hailey in the driver's seat, Kendall in the passenger seat, and Gigi in the backseat.

Kendall opted for a light blue, white and lavender sleeveless long dress and white slip-on shoes for the meet-up. "The Kardashians" star also had her long hair down and carried a matching white purse.

As for Hailey, the wife of Justin Bieber dressed in a sleeveless white mini dress that had an orange and yellow pattern on it. She completed her look with white shoes and an orange purse as she wore her shoulder-length hair down.

Gigi, meanwhile, stepped out in a black leather sleeveless crop top and jeans. The mom of one sported black loafer shoes and had her wavy blonde hair down as she held onto another black top.

Prior to this, Gigi hung out with her other good friend, Taylor Swift. The catwalk star and the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker had fun while attending a star-studded game night hosted by Questlove on August 18. They all played card games and enjoyed drinks while sitting at a table and chatting.

Gigi, who shares daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, was also seen among the crowds at a few of Taylor's "Eras Tour" shows over the summer. In a clip, the model could be seen dancing and singing along to some of the singer/songwriter's biggest hits as she watched the shows in a VIP section of the venues.

You can share this post!