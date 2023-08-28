Jake Schreier Teases 'Different Perspective' in 'Thunderbolts'

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Movie

The 41-year-old filmmaker, who will be directing the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, shares excitement and reveals that he takes 'a really different approach' for the flick.

AceShowbiz - Jake Schreier is looking forward to telling a fresh story with "Thunderbolts". The filmmaker, who will be helming the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, is delighted to be putting his own imprint on the comic book genre with a tale from a "different perspective."

Jake told Collider, "It was a really different approach and a new kind of story to tell. It is not a sequel." The 41-year-old added, "Yes, these characters have appeared before but it is a new story being told and a story I think with a very different perspective than people are expecting. That felt exciting and that felt like a real challenge to take on."

Slated for release in December 2024, the film follows a group of antiheroes as they are recruited by the government to go on missions and Jake discussed the challenge of combining a "personal" movie with something that will impress audiences across the world.

The "Beef" director explained, "It's about characters and whether there is something specific to those characters that brings them together and something that they're going through that isn't the most traditional superhero story to be told. We want to make a big universal movie that everyone can connect to but you can only do that by making something that feels personal and I think that's what's exciting about the project."

Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Harrison Ford are all set to feature in "Thunderbolts". Jake confessed he would've been foolish to turn down the chance to work with such a star-studded cast. He said, "What jumped out was that the cast is just incredible, how you could not be excited to work with that group of people."

