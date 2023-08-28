 

Jake Schreier Teases 'Different Perspective' in 'Thunderbolts'

Jake Schreier Teases 'Different Perspective' in 'Thunderbolts'
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Movie

The 41-year-old filmmaker, who will be directing the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, shares excitement and reveals that he takes 'a really different approach' for the flick.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jake Schreier is looking forward to telling a fresh story with "Thunderbolts". The filmmaker, who will be helming the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, is delighted to be putting his own imprint on the comic book genre with a tale from a "different perspective."

Jake told Collider, "It was a really different approach and a new kind of story to tell. It is not a sequel." The 41-year-old added, "Yes, these characters have appeared before but it is a new story being told and a story I think with a very different perspective than people are expecting. That felt exciting and that felt like a real challenge to take on."

  Editors' Pick

Slated for release in December 2024, the film follows a group of antiheroes as they are recruited by the government to go on missions and Jake discussed the challenge of combining a "personal" movie with something that will impress audiences across the world.

The "Beef" director explained, "It's about characters and whether there is something specific to those characters that brings them together and something that they're going through that isn't the most traditional superhero story to be told. We want to make a big universal movie that everyone can connect to but you can only do that by making something that feels personal and I think that's what's exciting about the project."

Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Harrison Ford are all set to feature in "Thunderbolts". Jake confessed he would've been foolish to turn down the chance to work with such a star-studded cast. He said, "What jumped out was that the cast is just incredible, how you could not be excited to work with that group of people."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Moneybagg Yo Responds to Accusation He Throws Fake Money at His Concert
Related Posts
'Thunderbolts' Director Promises It Will Be 'Different' From Other MCU Films

'Thunderbolts' Director Promises It Will Be 'Different' From Other MCU Films

Steven Yeun Refuses to Be 'Trapped' by Expectation of His 'Thunderbolts' Role

Steven Yeun Refuses to Be 'Trapped' by Expectation of His 'Thunderbolts' Role

Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Put on Hold Amid Ongoing Writers Strike

Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Put on Hold Amid Ongoing Writers Strike

Steven Yeun Joins Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

Steven Yeun Joins Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

Latest News
Gigi Hadid Hails 'Magical' Blake Lively on Her 36th Birthday
  • Aug 28, 2023

Gigi Hadid Hails 'Magical' Blake Lively on Her 36th Birthday

Kesha Felt Like Her Brain Was 'Short-Circuited' Due to Overnight Fame
  • Aug 28, 2023

Kesha Felt Like Her Brain Was 'Short-Circuited' Due to Overnight Fame

Sam Asghari Jobless Amid Britney Spears Divorce
  • Aug 28, 2023

Sam Asghari Jobless Amid Britney Spears Divorce

Jake Schreier Teases 'Different Perspective' in 'Thunderbolts'
  • Aug 28, 2023

Jake Schreier Teases 'Different Perspective' in 'Thunderbolts'

Miley Cyrus Reacts After Adele Says She's Obsessed With 'Used to Be Young'
  • Aug 28, 2023

Miley Cyrus Reacts After Adele Says She's Obsessed With 'Used to Be Young'

Lottie Moss Couldn't Date 'Normal People'
  • Aug 28, 2023

Lottie Moss Couldn't Date 'Normal People'

Most Read
Josh Groban Falls Sick With Covid-19, Takes a Break From Broadway
Movie

Josh Groban Falls Sick With Covid-19, Takes a Break From Broadway

Julie Andrews Upset by Audrey Hepburn's Casting in 'My Fair Lady'

Julie Andrews Upset by Audrey Hepburn's Casting in 'My Fair Lady'

Rose Byrne Weirded Out by 'Bridesmaids' Filming

Rose Byrne Weirded Out by 'Bridesmaids' Filming

'Strays' Director Uses Real Dogs for Almost Every Scene in Live-Action Canine Movie

'Strays' Director Uses Real Dogs for Almost Every Scene in Live-Action Canine Movie

Helen Mirren Personally Picked by Golda Meir's Grandson for Biopic

Helen Mirren Personally Picked by Golda Meir's Grandson for Biopic

'Gran Turismo' Narrowly Wins Race Against 'Barbie' at Box Office

'Gran Turismo' Narrowly Wins Race Against 'Barbie' at Box Office

Jake Schreier Teases 'Different Perspective' in 'Thunderbolts'

Jake Schreier Teases 'Different Perspective' in 'Thunderbolts'