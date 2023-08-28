Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Anna Wintour' raptress makes use of Instagram to weigh in on the 'Barbie World' femcee's fashion taste, while dragging the 'Break My Soul' hitmaker and her record-breaking 'Renaissance' tour.

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks showed love to Nicki Minaj, while dragging Beyonce Knowles in the process. On Saturday, August 25, the "Anna Wintour" raptress made use of her Instagram account to weigh in on Nicki's fashion taste.

Reposting a picture of the "Barbie World" hitmaker sporting a revealing outfit, Azealia wrote, "Like I would never even think you'd like something like this." She added, "THIS IS THE BEST LOOK I HAVE EVER SEEN [YOU] IN. EVERRRRRRR OKAY?"

She went on to gush, "Nicki I have never seen you this comfortable in your own skin… I'm not even trying to shade you… But you have never ever looked this chic, stylish, sexy, at ease."

While Azealia has positive words for Queen of Rap, it is the opposite when it comes to Queen Bey. When a fan asked the New York femcee to share her thoughts on Beyonce's "Renaissance" tour, she didn't hold back in criticizing the R&B star.

"I stayed home. I decided I didn't want to see Giselle and Blue Ivy's cabaret," Azealia said. "I wasn't leaving the comfort of my mansion to hear her sing Mary J. Blige covers and literally watch the same show I can watch on Instagram. In a big way, I kind of got over her that night."

Dubbing the Grammy winner "nasty," she added, "For a woman who's done so much nasty stuff behind the scenes to stifle other Black female artists yet STILL is too afraid to come at Adele for ki'ing on her little 'Lemonade' stunt and tearing a Grammy in half while she's in the front row pregnant???"

Beyonce is far from being the only artist who faced Azealia's online wrath. Recently, the latter called out Skai Jackson, Julia Fox, Franz Ferdinand, CupcakKe and Primary Talent International CEO Matt Bates for their hypocritical and wannabe behavior. "Skai Jackson is still in the trenches looking stupid…. And you all defended this wannabe at my expense. A woman's intuition is always right. I've literally grossed tens of millions of dollars for people like Matt Bates at @primarytalent agency for him to decide he was too proper to associate himself with my so called 'bigotry' yet had NO PROBLEM profiting off of my extremely vulgar and explicit rap music," she wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a 2021 article about Zayn Malik's assault scandal involving Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid.

"@rinsefm I'm looking DIRECTLY at you - wimpy, trash, need more riboflavin jumble tooth hot breath rolets pork rind scented, musty tea kettle tap water guzzling excuses of men who tried to Digitally lynch me for defending myself," she added. "@franz_ferdinand I remember you played out losers trying to jump in on it too! Oh and WHERE IS @cupcakkeafreakk??! Did u ever get the attention you were begging so hard for that day by defending this roach? Or did he ignore you and let you know, that you were also not good enough for his tweets?"

She further ranted, "As for Ms. Ratbreeder @juliafox … the girl who's got mice running around pissing and pooping on all of her childrens toys and belongings thinking it's CUTE - actually had the nerve to physically threaten me, (oh yes honey, you better have that same energy the next time we cross paths) do you think your 8 year late opinion on this is still warranted?lmao also, slow down on whatever stimulant youre on because you're developing a tick. Drug abuse, and child neglect …."

