Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

Some people on Instagram express their concerns after the 'Deadpool' actor, who shares four children with the 'Gossip Girl' alum, unleashes 'actually good' pictures of his wife on her 36th birthday.

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are no strangers to trolling each other on social media, so when one of them acts "normal," it raises questions among fans. Some online users expressed their concerns after the "Deadpool" actor shared a "genuine" tribute to his wife on her 36th birthday.

On Friday, August 25, the 45-year-old hunk unleashed some photos of him and his spouse on Instagram. The first picture showed the "Gossip Girl" alum posing by the beach at night, smiling to the camera.

Other images showed Blake and Ryan embracing each other in front of different views. In the caption, Ryan wrote, "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

While many people gushed over Ryan's sweet post, some others were left in disbelief. "what's going on?? it's actually a non-unhinged bday post!" one person argued, with another asking, "What happened to Ryan ? An actually good birthday wish post. Is the world coming to an end ?" A third quipped, "wow, a genuine birthday post. the world is dying."

Ryan and Blake met in early 2010 while filming "Green Lantern", in which they co-starred, but only started dating in 2011 after his divorce from Scarlett Johansson was finalized. After dating for less than a year, the pair got married on September 9, 2012, at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Their first daughter James was born in December 2014. They welcomed their second daughter Inez in September 2016 and their third daughter Betty in October 2019. In February of this year, the couple had another child, whose name and sex have not been revealed to the public.

You can share this post!