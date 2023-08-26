 

Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

Some people on Instagram express their concerns after the 'Deadpool' actor, who shares four children with the 'Gossip Girl' alum, unleashes 'actually good' pictures of his wife on her 36th birthday.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are no strangers to trolling each other on social media, so when one of them acts "normal," it raises questions among fans. Some online users expressed their concerns after the "Deadpool" actor shared a "genuine" tribute to his wife on her 36th birthday.

On Friday, August 25, the 45-year-old hunk unleashed some photos of him and his spouse on Instagram. The first picture showed the "Gossip Girl" alum posing by the beach at night, smiling to the camera.

Other images showed Blake and Ryan embracing each other in front of different views. In the caption, Ryan wrote, "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

  Editors' Pick

While many people gushed over Ryan's sweet post, some others were left in disbelief. "what's going on?? it's actually a non-unhinged bday post!" one person argued, with another asking, "What happened to Ryan ? An actually good birthday wish post. Is the world coming to an end ?" A third quipped, "wow, a genuine birthday post. the world is dying."

Ryan and Blake met in early 2010 while filming "Green Lantern", in which they co-starred, but only started dating in 2011 after his divorce from Scarlett Johansson was finalized. After dating for less than a year, the pair got married on September 9, 2012, at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Their first daughter James was born in December 2014. They welcomed their second daughter Inez in September 2016 and their third daughter Betty in October 2019. In February of this year, the couple had another child, whose name and sex have not been revealed to the public.

You can share this post!

You might also like

J. Cole Boasts About Living a Drug-Free Lifestyle on New Gucci Mane Joint Single 'There I Go'

Amanza Smith Grateful for Support From 'Selling Sunset' Co-Stars Amid Health Issue
Related Posts
Ryan Reynolds Set to Be Honored With Order of British Columbia

Ryan Reynolds Set to Be Honored With Order of British Columbia

Ryan Reynolds Determined to Make Folk Band The Declan Swans Big Star

Ryan Reynolds Determined to Make Folk Band The Declan Swans Big Star

Ryan Reynolds Makes UK His 'Real Second' Base as He Buys New House in London

Ryan Reynolds Makes UK His 'Real Second' Base as He Buys New House in London

Ryan Reynolds Sends Condolences to Wrexham AFC's Captain After His Father's Death

Ryan Reynolds Sends Condolences to Wrexham AFC's Captain After His Father's Death

Latest News
Julia Fox Debuts Hair Transformation by Going Platinum Blonde
  • Aug 26, 2023

Julia Fox Debuts Hair Transformation by Going Platinum Blonde

Michael Fassbender Reflects on His Struggle With Fame
  • Aug 26, 2023

Michael Fassbender Reflects on His Struggle With Fame

John Stamos Appears Youthful in New Steamy Photo After His 60th Birthday
  • Aug 26, 2023

John Stamos Appears Youthful in New Steamy Photo After His 60th Birthday

Zendaya Coleman Left 'Terrified' by Her Role in New Movie 'Challengers'
  • Aug 26, 2023

Zendaya Coleman Left 'Terrified' by Her Role in New Movie 'Challengers'

Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively
  • Aug 26, 2023

Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her
  • Aug 26, 2023

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Asian Doll Declares She's 'Never Leaving' OnlyFans After Making $100K in Just One Day

Asian Doll Declares She's 'Never Leaving' OnlyFans After Making $100K in Just One Day

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Shania Twain Uncomfortable With Her Femininity as Teen

Shania Twain Uncomfortable With Her Femininity as Teen