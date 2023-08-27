Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's Divorce Finalized Five Months After Split

Cover Images Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum and the attorney, who tied the knot in October 2018, reportedly waived their right to alimony or spousal support as a part of their settlement agreement.

AceShowbiz - Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's marriage is officially over. The winner of "America's Next Top Model" season 3 and her ex-husband reportedly have finalized their divorce five months after they called it quits.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 38-year-old and her former spouse signed their settlement agreement on August 3. It was unveiled that the exes waived their right to alimony or spousal support.

In addition, Eva did not ask Michael to pay her child support. "The parties agree that each has ample income and assets to support the Children in their respective homes," the legal docs read. "Accordingly, the parties agree that neither shall pay direct child support to the other."

Eva and Michael were also reportedly awarded their own respective retirement and bank accounts and worked on a private custody agreement for their two kids, 5-year-old son Michael and 3-year-old Maverick. However, it's unclear if the agreement included her 9-year-old daughter Marley Rae, whom she shares with ex Kevin McCall.

Eva, who tied the knot with Michael in October 2018 after less than a year of engagement, filed for divorce from him in March. When announcing their separation, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum said, "This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting."

"Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished," she added. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Eva last posted a photo of Michael on her Instagram page back in January. At the time, she shared a snap of the lawyer posing on a yacht and she simply captioned it with a sunflower emoji. Meanwhile, Michael still posted a loving tribute to Eva on Valentine's Day by posting a picture of the actress sitting on his lap as they shared a laugh.

