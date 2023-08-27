 

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's Divorce Finalized Five Months After Split

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's Divorce Finalized Five Months After Split
Cover Images
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum and the attorney, who tied the knot in October 2018, reportedly waived their right to alimony or spousal support as a part of their settlement agreement.

  • Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's marriage is officially over. The winner of "America's Next Top Model" season 3 and her ex-husband reportedly have finalized their divorce five months after they called it quits.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 38-year-old and her former spouse signed their settlement agreement on August 3. It was unveiled that the exes waived their right to alimony or spousal support.

In addition, Eva did not ask Michael to pay her child support. "The parties agree that each has ample income and assets to support the Children in their respective homes," the legal docs read. "Accordingly, the parties agree that neither shall pay direct child support to the other."

  Editors' Pick

Eva and Michael were also reportedly awarded their own respective retirement and bank accounts and worked on a private custody agreement for their two kids, 5-year-old son Michael and 3-year-old Maverick. However, it's unclear if the agreement included her 9-year-old daughter Marley Rae, whom she shares with ex Kevin McCall.

Eva, who tied the knot with Michael in October 2018 after less than a year of engagement, filed for divorce from him in March. When announcing their separation, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum said, "This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting."

"Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished," she added. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Eva last posted a photo of Michael on her Instagram page back in January. At the time, she shared a snap of the lawyer posing on a yacht and she simply captioned it with a sunflower emoji. Meanwhile, Michael still posted a loving tribute to Eva on Valentine's Day by posting a picture of the actress sitting on his lap as they shared a laugh.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

Dave Chappelle Throws Star-Studded Party to Celebrate His 50th Birthday
Related Posts
Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Eva Marcille's Husband Michael Sterling to 'Fight' for Their Marriage After She Files for Divorce

Eva Marcille's Husband Michael Sterling to 'Fight' for Their Marriage After She Files for Divorce

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

'RHOA' Alum Eva Marcille and Husband Expecting Third Child

'RHOA' Alum Eva Marcille and Husband Expecting Third Child

Latest News
Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her
  • Aug 27, 2023

Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her

Zac Efron Gutted After His TV Show Is Axed Following Two Episodes
  • Aug 27, 2023

Zac Efron Gutted After His TV Show Is Axed Following Two Episodes

Dave Chappelle Throws Star-Studded Party to Celebrate His 50th Birthday
  • Aug 27, 2023

Dave Chappelle Throws Star-Studded Party to Celebrate His 50th Birthday

ABBA Star, Ryan Tedder, Frank Sinatra's Estate and More Collaborate to Explore AI in Music
  • Aug 27, 2023

ABBA Star, Ryan Tedder, Frank Sinatra's Estate and More Collaborate to Explore AI in Music

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law
  • Aug 27, 2023

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's Divorce Finalized Five Months After Split
  • Aug 27, 2023

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's Divorce Finalized Five Months After Split

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Asian Doll Declares She's 'Never Leaving' OnlyFans After Making $100K in Just One Day

Asian Doll Declares She's 'Never Leaving' OnlyFans After Making $100K in Just One Day

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss

Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu

Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu

Shania Twain Uncomfortable With Her Femininity as Teen

Shania Twain Uncomfortable With Her Femininity as Teen

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months