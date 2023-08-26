J. Cole Boasts About Living a Drug-Free Lifestyle on New Gucci Mane Joint Single 'There I Go'

Music

Produced by Mike WiLL Made It, the new collaboration follows the 1017 Records founder's previously-released single 'Broken Hearted', which is also expected to appear on his upcoming album, 'Breath of Fresh Air'.

AceShowbiz - J. Cole has lent his vocals for Gucci Mane's new single, "There I Go". On the track that arrived on Friday, August 25, the German-born artist brags about living a drug-free lifestyle in his verse.

The song, produced by Mike WiLL Made It, was released alongside a black-and-white music video. The visuals shows J. Cole and Gucci trade their verses on a set full of eye-candy, money, speakers and plaques.

"I'm a straight shooter, no sugarcoat/ No booger sugar, never had a nose full of dope/ It's all good folks, cope how you wanna cope," the Dreamville honcho spits in his bars. "Drink what you wanna drink, smoke what you wanna smoke/ Stroke who you wanna strokе."

Meanwhile, Guwop raps, "Gucci Mane and J. Cole, the collaboration/ They poked the bear and woke the bear up out of hibernation/ These boys exaggeratin', do a lot of fabrication (Liar)/ But ain't no gimmicks in my gang, this s**t ain't animations (Liar)." He goes on, "Now Mike WiLL Made-It (Mike) and Gucci Mane slayed it (Wow)/ Gucci Mane slayed it (Wow)/ Think I'm the dopest rapper ever, n***as overrated (Well damn)/ The paint got laminated, the top decapitated (Wow)/ He had a buzz, but it went dry, that shit evaporated (Huh?)."

"There I Go" and Gucci's previously-released single "Broken Hearted" are expected to appear on his upcoming album, "Breath of Fresh Air". The project will be dropped on October 17.

As for J. Cole, he also collaborated with Burna Boy for the latter's "Thanks". On the tune, which also hit streaming services on Friday, he rhymes, "Cole and Burna, Shaq and Kobe/ Winnin' a ring, then we gon' repeat and three-peat/ Them nerds hate, they seat geeks/ They peepin' us on the low, we like the cheat sheet."

