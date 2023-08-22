 

Madonna's Son Rocco Meets Her Toyboy Joshua Popper for 1st Time During Her Birthday Getaway

The 'Material Girl' singer has reportedly introduced her boyfriend to her eldest son, who is just six years younger than the 29-year-old boxer, during the family holiday to Lisbon.

  • Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna made use of her recent birthday celebration to get her boyfriend familiar with her family. The singer/actress' son Rocco Ritchie reportedly just met her toyboy Joshua Popper for the first time during her 65th birthday getaway.

According to The Sun, the Queen of Pop introduced her 29-year-old boyfriend to her eldest son, who is just six years younger than the boxer, while they were on a holiday to Lisbon, Portugal over the weekend.

There is no word on how the introduction went between Madonna's son Rocco and her boyfriend Joshua, but they were joined by Madge's other children during the trip. Rocco's siblings Lourdes Leon, 26, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere were also there during the family holiday.

Madonna recently shared photos from the birthday getaway on her social media page, though they did not include a picture of her boyfriend. For the party, the "Like a Prayer" hitmaker appeared youthful in a sheer long white dress that came with long sleeves, a high neck and many various embellishments. Under the gown, she put on a black bodysuit that had a plunging neckline. Wearing full makeup, she also styled her long light blonde hair in loose waves and parted it in the middle.

In another post, the Grammy winner expressed her gratitude to "be Alive" on her birthday after her recent health scare. "It's great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!" she wrote on Instagram along with a clip from the vacation. "Im So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!"

Madonna and Joshua started dating earlier this year after they met for the first time when he was training her son David in the boxing ring. He has reportedly helped lifting her spirits following her hospital stay due to bacterial infection.

