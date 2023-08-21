Madonna Shares Photos of Quality Time With Her Children to Celebrate 65th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

In a number of social media posts, the 'Material Girl' hitmaker strikes several poses with her children at her birthday bash during a family trip to Lisbon, Portugal.

AceShowbiz - Madonna has treated her followers to photos of quality time with her children. After celebrating her 65th birthday, the "Material Girl" songstress shared the never-seen-before pictures on her social media page.

On Saturday, August 19, the Queen of Pop made use of Instagram Stories to release a series of photos capturing her and her kids during their family trip to Lisbon, Portugal. The singer and her six children were commemorating her 65th birthday, which took place on August 16, and her son Rocco turning 23 years old earlier that same month.

One of the photos captured Madonna standing in between Rocco and her daughter Lourdes Leon when they were having a blast at the bash. Another picture saw her and her other daughter Mercy who placed her hand on her mother's shoulder. A third snap, meanwhile, displayed Madonna giving one of her twin daughters, either Stella or Estere, a hug while sitting on a sofa.

Not stopping there, the "Like a Prayer" singer uploaded a photo of her hugging Rocco and leaning her head on his shoulder. Meanwhile, he wrapped his arm on her upper back and held one of her arms. She also let out her picture with her son David together. In the snap, the two were striking a pose next to each other.

For the party, Madonna appeared youthful in a sheer long white dress that came with long sleeves, a high neck and many various embellishments. Under the gown, she put on a black bodysuit that had a plunging neckline. Wearing full makeup, she also styled her long light blonde hair in loose waves and parted it in the middle.

The pictures came a few days after the "Frozen on Fire" singer offered a glimpse of her birthday celebration and voiced her gratitude to be alive. On Friday, August 18, she released a video documenting highlights of her activities during the vacation in Lisbon with her family and friends.

Along with the clip, Madonna wrote in the caption, "It's great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!" She went on to write, "Im So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!"

