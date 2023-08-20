 

Madonna Says 'It's Great to Be Alive' in Birthday Post Nearly Two Months After Health Scare

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop, who was hospitalized in June, expresses her gratitude when sharing a compilation of photos and videos of her and her loved ones during her Lisbon trip.

AceShowbiz - Madonna couldn't be more grateful that she managed to go through a health scare. In a birthday post shared on Instagram, the "Material Girl" hitmaker said, "It's great to be alive."

On Friday, August 18, the 65-year-old shared a compilation of photos and videos of her and her loved ones during her Lisbon trip. "It's great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!" she captioned it. "Im So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!"

Soundtracked by Madonna' hit "Vogue", the clip shows the Queen of Pop relaxing on a boat with her friends. There is also footage of her dancing the night away with her pals.

Madonna's six children were also featured in the video. Her eldest Lourdes Leon, Rocco, David, Mercy and twins Stella and Estere, could be seen enjoying themselves throughout the clip.

Madonna celebrated her latest milestone after her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed in late June that she "developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU." Guy added at the time, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

A few days later, Madonna herself gave an update on her condition to her fans. "Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote in an Instagram post on July 10.

