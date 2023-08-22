Pregnant Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Haunted in New Teaser for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

TV

Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - A new teaser for "American Horror Story: Delicate" has been made available for viewing pleasure. The new chill-inducing promo, which was unveiled on Monday, August 21, offers a better look at the upcoming installment of the FX series which will feature Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.

Set to a haunting version of the classic nursery rhyme "Rock-A-Bye-Baby", the teaser kicks off with pregnant Emma screaming while lying down on a medical bed. Creepy hands can also be seen cradling someone's baby bump.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Kim is seen flaunting her burgeoning belly before huge spider legs appear behind her. At one point, Emma runs for dear life from giant spiders crawling on the wall.

As for Cara, her sinister-looking character holds a liquid-filled needle. Before the teaser ends, all three women don dramatic looks with Kim concluding the clip with her all-black spider web dress.

Based on Danielle Valentine's newly-released novel "Delicate Condition", the new season of "American Horror Story" follows Anna Alcott, a successful actress who's ready to start a family. She is convinced a "sinister figure" is going to "great lengths" to ensure she never gives birth.

Also starring on the series is "Pose" alum Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Debra Monk, Julie White, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Odessa A'zion. "AHS" mainstay Zachary Quinto is also set to make a cameo appearance.

While Kim's role is still unknown, "AHS" creator Ryan Murphy previously shared his excitement in bringing the reality TV star to the show. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world," he said of "The Kardashians" star at the time. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the 'AHS' family."

The first part of "American Horror Story: Delicate" premieres on September 20 on FX.

