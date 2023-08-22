 

Taylor Swift Roasts Jack Antonoff at His Wedding to Margaret Qualley

Taylor Swift Roasts Jack Antonoff at His Wedding to Margaret Qualley
The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer is said to have delivered a raucous 15-minute toast when she attended the nuptials of her longtime collaborator and the actress in New Jersey.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift held nothing back when she toasted Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley at the couple's wedding. The country-turned-pop superstar is said to have hilariously and lovingly "roasted" her longtime collaborator during the nuptials over the weekend.

Eyewitnesses tell Page Six that the 12-time Grammy winner delivered a raucous 15-minute toast at the wedding on Long Beach Island, New Jersey on Saturday night, August 19. She reportedly took a playful jab at the Bleachers lead singer for never mentioning her in his awards show acceptance speech, while she always thanks Jack when she wins an award.

Lana Del Rey, who was among celebrity guests at the wedding, also had an important role in the celebration of love. The 38-year-old serenaded the newlyweds for their first dance and sang her tune about the bride aptly titled "Margaret" with his band Bleachers.

Also at the party, a tattoo artist was on hand for anyone who wanted to permanently ink memories of the wedding. Speakers at the wedding reception also included the bride and groom's parents Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley as well as Rick Antonoff and Shira Antonoff, siblings Rainey Qualley, Justin Qualley and Rachel Antonoff, and "Brittany Runs a Marathon" filmmaker Paul Downs Colaizzo.

The sources said communications strategist and close friend of the couple Andy Snyder officiated the proceedings. The star-studded event was organized by Mark Seed, with Cara Delevingne, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, The 1975 drummer George Daniel and "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Jenna Lyons among the attendees.

Prior to the wedding, Jack and Margaret hosted a rehearsal dinner on Friday night at Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven. Swifties shut down the street as they gathered outside the restaurant, hoping to get a glimpse of the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker.

Seemingly having anticipated this, Taylor and Jack's security reportedly met with local cops two weeks before the weekend wedding. According to TMZ, the guitarist/drummer's wedding planner even paid for three additional officers to be on duty during the event.

