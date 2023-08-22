 

Rumer Willis Defends Sharing Breastfeeding Photo Despite Backlash

Rumer Willis Defends Sharing Breastfeeding Photo Despite Backlash
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actress gives her responses to online critics, including one who deems her a 'narcissist,' 'affirmation' and 'attention' seeker for releasing the snap on social media.

  • Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rumer Willis has defended herself for sharing a breastfeeding photo. After receiving backlash from online critics, the actress of "The House Bunny" gave her responses to the comments and revealed the reason why she released the picture.

On Friday, August 18, the 35-year-old star uploaded a photo of her while breastfeeding her baby via Instagram. Instead of praises, she received criticisms from the platform users with one of them calling her a "narcissist," "attention" and "affirmation" seeker as well as a person who has "low self esteem." The critic also appeared to accuse the actress of not being "truly happy and content."

That same day, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress did not hesitate to hit back at the hater in the comments section of the post, "I really couldn't care less what your opinion is about what you think I'm doing or why cause I know my heart and intentions." She went on to say, "But I truly pity you cause it says so much about you and how you value and love yourself and how you value other women that this is the way you took this post."

On the reason why she did so, Rumer explained, "Becoming a mother is a privilege. One I definitely don't take for granted. So I will celebrate every sec of this journey because this is my first time doing all of this. And I honor and have the deepest reverence for all of the women who have walked this path before me. I'm sharing because things like breastfeeding need to be honored instead of shamed. I feel so sorry for you. I am the happiest I have ever been in my life."

  Editors' Pick

The daughter of Bruce Willis also responded to another user who was asking her the reason why she released the picture. In a separate comment, she simply wrote, "Cause I want to," adding a face blowing a kiss emoji.

Rumer Willis Instagram Comments

Rumer Willis defended herself for sharing a photo of her breastfeeding her baby via social media.

In the controversial photo itself, Rumer could be seen topless while her baby was on top of her. She shared the post while celebrating turning 35 years old as she reflected on being a mother. Along with the snap, she wrote in the caption, "This new version of me is someone I love more than I ever thought I could. I feel more comfortable in my skin. More confident than I ever imagined."

"I have known for so many years that being a mother would bring me into alignment with a divine purpose. I have always felt and [known] that my intuition was right has given me a trust within myself that I am so deeply grateful for," she added.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Breaks Down in Tears After Hurricane Hilary Damaged Nursery

Taylor Swift Roasts Jack Antonoff at His Wedding to Margaret Qualley
Related Posts
Rumer Willis Embraces Her 'Rounder and Jiggly' Postpartum Body in New Nude Photo

Rumer Willis Embraces Her 'Rounder and Jiggly' Postpartum Body in New Nude Photo

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Rumer Willis Flaunts Her 'Mom Bod' After Welcoming Daughter

Rumer Willis Flaunts Her 'Mom Bod' After Welcoming Daughter

Rumer Willis Had Shaky Start During Baby's Birth as She's Forced to Pop Her Own Waters

Rumer Willis Had Shaky Start During Baby's Birth as She's Forced to Pop Her Own Waters

Latest News
Bethenny Frankel's Lawyers Demand Bravo Fulfill Reality Stars' Rights to Discuss Mistreatment
  • Aug 22, 2023

Bethenny Frankel's Lawyers Demand Bravo Fulfill Reality Stars' Rights to Discuss Mistreatment

Pregnant Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Haunted in New Teaser for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'
  • Aug 22, 2023

Pregnant Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Haunted in New Teaser for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Madonna's Son Rocco Meets Her Toyboy Joshua Popper for 1st Time During Her Birthday Getaway
  • Aug 22, 2023

Madonna's Son Rocco Meets Her Toyboy Joshua Popper for 1st Time During Her Birthday Getaway

Taylor Swift Roasts Jack Antonoff at His Wedding to Margaret Qualley
  • Aug 22, 2023

Taylor Swift Roasts Jack Antonoff at His Wedding to Margaret Qualley

Rumer Willis Defends Sharing Breastfeeding Photo Despite Backlash
  • Aug 22, 2023

Rumer Willis Defends Sharing Breastfeeding Photo Despite Backlash

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Breaks Down in Tears After Hurricane Hilary Damaged Nursery
  • Aug 22, 2023

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Breaks Down in Tears After Hurricane Hilary Damaged Nursery

Most Read
Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein
Celebrity

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva