Rumer Willis Defends Sharing Breastfeeding Photo Despite Backlash

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actress gives her responses to online critics, including one who deems her a 'narcissist,' 'affirmation' and 'attention' seeker for releasing the snap on social media.

Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rumer Willis has defended herself for sharing a breastfeeding photo. After receiving backlash from online critics, the actress of "The House Bunny" gave her responses to the comments and revealed the reason why she released the picture.

On Friday, August 18, the 35-year-old star uploaded a photo of her while breastfeeding her baby via Instagram. Instead of praises, she received criticisms from the platform users with one of them calling her a "narcissist," "attention" and "affirmation" seeker as well as a person who has "low self esteem." The critic also appeared to accuse the actress of not being "truly happy and content."

That same day, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress did not hesitate to hit back at the hater in the comments section of the post, "I really couldn't care less what your opinion is about what you think I'm doing or why cause I know my heart and intentions." She went on to say, "But I truly pity you cause it says so much about you and how you value and love yourself and how you value other women that this is the way you took this post."

On the reason why she did so, Rumer explained, "Becoming a mother is a privilege. One I definitely don't take for granted. So I will celebrate every sec of this journey because this is my first time doing all of this. And I honor and have the deepest reverence for all of the women who have walked this path before me. I'm sharing because things like breastfeeding need to be honored instead of shamed. I feel so sorry for you. I am the happiest I have ever been in my life."

The daughter of Bruce Willis also responded to another user who was asking her the reason why she released the picture. In a separate comment, she simply wrote, "Cause I want to," adding a face blowing a kiss emoji.

Rumer Willis defended herself for sharing a photo of her breastfeeding her baby via social media.

In the controversial photo itself, Rumer could be seen topless while her baby was on top of her. She shared the post while celebrating turning 35 years old as she reflected on being a mother. Along with the snap, she wrote in the caption, "This new version of me is someone I love more than I ever thought I could. I feel more comfortable in my skin. More confident than I ever imagined."

"I have known for so many years that being a mother would bring me into alignment with a divine purpose. I have always felt and [known] that my intuition was right has given me a trust within myself that I am so deeply grateful for," she added.

You can share this post!