 

Britney Spears Willing to Return 'Free' Engagement Ring to Sam Asghari

While she doesn't have attachment to the said jewelry, the 'I'm a Slave 4 U' songstress is reportedly afraid that her estranged husband will try and seize custody of their two dogs in bitter divorce battle.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears doesn't need keep a memento from her engagement to Sam Asghari. The singer is reportedly willing to give back her engagement ring to the model, who got it for free anyway, amid their looming divorce battle.

"Sam can have that ring," a so-called family insider told Daily Mail of the diamond ring, which was designed by jeweler Roman Malayev. "It was free from the jeweler and she doesn't want it anymore. She has enough diamonds."

While the 41-year-old pop star doesn't feel any attachment to the said ring, Britney allegedly fears that Sam will try and seize custody of two adopted dogs he gave her. The estranged pair currently share a Doberman named Porsha, which Sam gave to Britney in 2021, and a German Shepherd called Sawyer, which they adopted this year.

As noted by the outlet, in his divorce filing Sam requests that Britney be made to pay spousal support, and cover his legal fees and court costs, while also asking for "separate assets" and "various items." The source explained, "Regarding [Britney and Sam's shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs. But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui."

Contrary to previous report that claimed Britney has been "isolated" following her split from Sam, the source insisted, "She is not alone at all. Britney has her sister [Jamie Lynn Spears] who is in and out of L.A. and she also has her mom Lynne, who is expected to arrive this weekend, if she has not flown in already."

"She has a support system including her agent and longtime friend [and manager] Cade [Hudson], her friends which include several of her backup dancers and her girlfriends," the source elaborated. "She has a team of assistants and her chef who are always around the houses. She also has other workers who are constantly there."

"This past week, Britney has been getting calls and texts from everyone she knows, including people she hasn't spoken to in years," the source further detailed the support which Britney has been receiving following her marital breakdown. "She will get through this. She has gotten through worse and no one will allow anything to happen to her."

Sam filed for divorce from Britney on August 16 after 14 months of marriage. His rep Brandon Cohen previously denied reports that he would challenge their prenup. "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," the rep told The Hollywood Reporter. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."

