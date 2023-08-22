Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued for Alleged Backstage Attack

Instagram Celebrity

A security guard named Thomas Weidenmuller has filed a $742,000 lawsuit against the 'Anaconda' hitmaker and her husband, claiming that he was attacked backstage back in 2019.

AceShowbiz - The alleged victim of Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty is speaking out. A security guard named Thomas Weidenmuller filed a $742,000 lawsuit against the couple, claiming that he was attacked backstage.

In his suit, Thomas claimed that an overzealous fan bypassed security and made their way up to the stage during one of the rap diva's 2019 performances. While the security managed to stop the fan from getting to Nicki, the "Barbie World" raptress was allegedly still extremely upset by the situation. It was also said that she took it out on a female guard.

Thomas then alleged that when he ran into the couple later, Nicki "screamed obscenities" at him. "Petty repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the face, which stunned and disoriented me. Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon," the lawsuit read.

Thomas claimed that due to the "ferocious attack," he had to undergo seven jaw surgeries in attempts to repair the damage. "The pain I felt in the moment was far more extreme than any pain I had ever experienced in my life, or have felt since that day," he explained. "I felt a blinding pain in my head, neck, and face."

Thomas further noted that he'll likely need to undergo four additional surgeries as part of his healing process. "The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as a part of the reconstruction process. In the interim, the doctors have inserted donor bones from a deceased person into my mouth in order to preserve space for future implants."

Thomas is seeking a default judgment now for $750K in medical expenses, emotional distress, pain and suffering.

