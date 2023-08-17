Sam Asghari Officially Files for Divorce From Britney Spears

Instagram Celebrity

The fitness trainer/actor has filed legal documents to end his 14-month marriage to the pop star, just hours after news broke that they called it quits due to cheating allegations.

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari is wasting no time in parting ways with Britney Spears. The fitness trainer has filed for divorce from the singer to legally end their 14-month marriage, just hours after news broke that they called it quits.

The 29-year-old hunk cited the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage, according to TMZ. He reportedly listed July 28, 2023 as the official date of he and Britney separated. He is asking for spousal support and attorneys fees.

In the docs, his lawyer Neal Hersh says Sam will contest the prenup. "[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," the documents reportedly state. "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time."

It was reported back then that when they tied the knot, Britney had Sam sign a prenup that maintains her assets as separate property. While it's unlikely that a judge would declare the prenup invalid, Britney is allegedly expected to write a check to Sam to end any issues regarding the prenup.

Meanwhile, Britney is being represented by a dream team of Hollywood lawyers amid the divorce. She has reportedly retained top divorce lawyer to the stars, Laura Wasser, and will continue to work with her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart, who helped her out of her conservatorship, Variety has reported.

TMZ earlier reported that Britney and Sam split over cheating allegations. The model reportedly confronted his wife over rumors suggesting that she cheated on him, leading to a huge fight between them. He has reportedly since moved out of their house and is now living in his own place. One insider pointed out, "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

A source additionally told ET, "She's adamant she didn't cheat. The two haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup." The 41-year-old pop star reportedly "has not been doing well" amid the split. "She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions," the source shared.

"She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on," the source explained. "She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally. Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her."

Of the rumored rift, another source claimed, "Britney and Sam have had ups and downs throughout their relationship. They have a lot of love for each other, but they also argue a lot over fundamental issues. Sometimes they feel as though each other's needs aren't being completely met. Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real."

A separate source said that Britney and Sam "have had issues on and off as a couple since before they were married." The source continued, "Their issues tend to get worse when they are away from each other and spending time apart. Britney has the tendency to feel like she isn't being prioritized by Sam at times. Their arguments have led them to become unhappy at times in their relationship. They are also on different pages when it comes to their future as a couple, which has been a point of contention."

Britney and Sam got married at her California home in June 2022 after dating since 2016.

