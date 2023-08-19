 

Alia Bhatt Divulges Secret to Keep Her Skin 'Tight' and 'Fresh'

Alia Bhatt Divulges Secret to Keep Her Skin 'Tight' and 'Fresh'
In a new video, the 'Heart of Stone' actress dishes on her go-to hack to maintain her skin and keep 'puffiness' at bay before getting herself ready for the day.

AceShowbiz - Alia Bhatt dips her face in ice to keep her skin fresh. The 30-year-old actress reveals that she wakes up with "puffy skin" so combats the issue by dunking her face into a bowl of ice cubes and believes that the regime also has other benefits as well.

"I usually wake up very puffy. Ice really helps take away that puffiness, and it has other benefits as well. It prevents acne marks and stuff, keeps your skin lovely and tight and just generally makes you feel good," she said in a video for Vogue.

"Immediately, all the blood rushes to my face and I feel all pink and fresh and ready to take on the day! The next step is my moisturizer, It's everything my skin needs. I will take four to five pumps then after my moisturizer I will go in with sunscreen."

  Editors' Pick

The "Heart of Stone" star - who has nine-moth-old Raha with husband Ranbir Kapoor - went on to add that when she first became a mother towards the end of last year, she realised that she had very little time to herself and began to find solace in her skincare routine

She added, "I remember just after I'd given birth, that time of your life is so dedicated to nurturing your baby, caring your baby, feeding your baby, I realised that my ritual, doing my skincare and taking my care, was the only time I could have for myself in those months. My goal always when I go my makeup is to basically look like I have no makeup on! So I go in with a cream coloured palatte and my go-to is always pinks and light browns!"

