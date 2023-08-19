 

Bethenny Frankel Called 'Hypocrite' by Kyle Cooke for 'Cashing In' on Raquel Leviss' Interview

After accusing networks and streamers of exploiting stars, the 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum is slammed by the 'Summer House' star for 'cashing in' on a chat with the 'Vanderpump Rules' star.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel has been called a hypocrite by Kyle Cooke. After accusing TV networks and streamers of exploiting their stars, the former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" was slammed by the "Summer House" star for allegedly "cashing in" on Raquel Leviss' interview.

Kyle went public with his diss at 52-year-old Bethenny via Instagram. In the comments section of a post about the former reality TV star's interview with Raquel, Kyle responded by writing, "The irony of it all: Bethenny cashing in ads as she 'exposes Bravo's exploits' and gives Rachel 'a voice.' "

The 41-year-old star went on to explain the reasoning behind his accusation, "[Bethenny] literally has more ad spots than any other podcast I've ever listened to. Rachel wont see a dime lol. I bet she had to pay her way to fly to [Bethenny] just to record this." He further suggested, "If this was a true PSA it would be ad free."

Kyle Cooke Instagram comment

Kyle Cooke accused Bethenny Frankel of cashing in on her interview with Raquel Leviss.

  Editors' Pick

Following Kyle's accusation, a source who claimed to be close to Bethenny revealed some information contradicting his statement. "She flew herself on her own dime out west to do the interview," the source spilled to Page Six on Friday, August 18. "She has nothing to do with ads - that's all iHeart, and generates all the ads."

Previously, Bethenny had a chat with Raquel as her guest on the former's iHeart podcast named "Just B with Bethenny Frankel". The interview between the two was publicly shared online in three separate episodes. Each of them is 13 minutes long on average.

Kyle's diss came after Bethenny accused networks and streamers of exploiting their reality stars. "Just because you can, as a streamer or a network, play the show as much as you want, doesn't mean you should. Meaning, yes, they're going to get as much milk out of the cows as they could because it's legal," she stated in an interview with Variety published on July 19.

"We signed a contract. Does it mean we should be exploited? It means when you get a ratings bump or something happens, you should share," she continued. "Networks and streamers have been exploiting people for too long. Just because you can exploit young, doe-eyed talent desperate for the platform TV gives them, it doesn't mean you should."

Bethenny added, "They don't know what they don't know. I was playing chess, but how do I help the people who may not know the game? We should just find out what reality shows are in production right now and say, 'Just stop working. Say you're not going to work unless they take down all the things you've done in the past and then we can negotiate for the future.' "

