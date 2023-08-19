'Snow White' Director's Son Blasts Rachel Zegler's 'Woke' Remake as 'Insulting' and a 'Disgrace'

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

David Hand, whose father was one of the directors working on the 1937 animated film, claims that Walt Disney and his father 'would be turning in their graves' over the 'whole different concept' of the upcoming live-action movie.

AceShowbiz - The son of the animator who directed the original "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" has weighed in on the controversial remake. Agreeing with the critics, David Hand has condemned the "woke" film starring Rachel Zegler.

Hand, whose father of the same name was one of the directors working on the 1937 animated film, said in an interview with The Telegraph, "It's a whole different concept and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it." He called it a "disgrace" that Disney is "trying to do something new with something that was such a great success earlier."

"Their thoughts are just so radical now," said Hand, who worked as a designer for Disney in the 1990s. "They change the stories, they change the thought process of the characters, ... they're making up new woke things and I'm just not into any of that. I find it quite frankly a bit insulting [what] they may have done with some of these classic films. ... There's no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did. ... I think Walt [Disney] and he would be turning in their graves."

The upcoming "Snow White" movie has faced backlash over its cast after tapping Zegler in the lead role. Responding to the social media debate, the actress, who is Hispanic, wrote on Twitter a.k.a. X, "extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online, but please don't tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting. i really, truly do not want to see it."

Recently, social media users also took issue with the storyline following Zegler and Gal Gadot's interview in which they said that the Disney princess is "not gonna be saved by the prince and she's not gonna be dreaming about true love." The "West Side Story" actress added of her character, "She's dreaming about becoming the leader."

Taking to social media, some women claimed that the mission to portray Snow White as a woman uninterested in love was crucially anti-feminist. They argued that this perspective might inadvertently reinforce antiquated stereotypes that limit a woman's autonomy in shaping her own path, irrespective of her choices.

