 

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Cover Images/PAPIX/INSTARimages.com
The 55-year-old Academy Award-winning actor, who was hospitalized back in April after suffering from medical complication, is seen in much good spirits during his family trip to Mexico.

  • Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx continued enjoying his time months after suffering a medical emergency. The "Django Unchained" actor was spotted swimming in Tulum earlier this week during his Mexican getaway with his family.

In a picture surfacing online, the 55-year-old could be seen swimming in a cenote as he wore a life jacket. He was also photographed in the lobby of the venue.

Jamie previously gave fans a glimpse at his vacation through an Instagram post shared on Thursday, August 17. Alongside pictures of himself, he penned, "You're lookin at a man who is thankful... finally startin to feel like myself... it's been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light..."

The Academy Award winne also thanked his fans who "reached out and sent well wishes and prayers," and said he plans to thank everyone "personally." He added, "I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers... I have a lot of people to thank... u just don't know how much it meant... I will be thanking all of you personally... and if you didn't know... GOD IS GOOD... all day every day... #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays (sic)"

Jamie took a trip after he suffered from a medical complication in April. In July, he addressed his hospitalization, saying that he "went through something that I never thought I would go through."

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man," he further elaborated. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

Jamie also shut down rumors regarding his medical condition. He explained, "By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. Some people said I was blind but as you can see my eyes are working just fine. Some said I was paralyzed, I am not but I did go to hell and back. My road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I am coming back, I am able to work, so I want to thank the people who let me work."

